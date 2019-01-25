RV boys pick up win at Classic

The Santa Fe Trail boys team won the Panther Classic tournament last week in Hoyt.

During the three-day home tourney, RV picked up one overtime win against Wabaunsee on Thursday, but fell in close games to Chapman and Santa Fe Trail. RV took third place in the tournament.

On Friday, the Panthers battled Chapman in the final night of the tournament and fell 52-39.

The Fighting Irish outscored the Panthers 14-6 in the first quarter and were up 24-14 at the half.

In the final two quarters, Chapman had 28 points over

The Panthers defeated Wabaunsee, 47-45, on Thursday night of the tourney in a thrilling overtime victory.

At the half, the Panthers led 25-19, but the Chargers rallied, and at the end of regulation, the score was tied 43-43.

The Panthers outscored the Chargers 4-2 in overtime to win

In the opening round of the Panther Classic, RV came up short against Santa Fe Trail, 54-46, after leading the first half of the game.

The Panthers put up 16 points in the first quarter over the Chargers’ nine points and led 28-25 at the half.

The Chargers went on a run, however, and outscored the Panthers 29-18 in the second half to win the game.

