Royal Valley Wrestling at St. Marys

The Royal Valley wrestlers competed Saturday, Jan. 18 at the St. Mary’s tournament. Varsity wrestlers from 15 teams competed.

The team scoring was as follows – Blue Valley Southwest 118.5, Wellsville 115, Perry-Lecompton 107, Silver Lake 95.5, Maur Hill 84, Bonner Springs 75, Eskridge-Mission Valley 74, Jeff West 65, St. Mary’s 44.5, Doniphan West 44, Pleasant Ridge 36, Royal Valley 28, Shawnee Mission North 19, Toepka-Seaman 6 and Topeka-Hayden 0.

In the 106-pound weight class, RV freshman Quinton Nelson went 3-1 and took second place.

In the first round, Nelson beat freshman Dominic Russell of Seaman by fall in 26 seconds.

In the second round, Nelson won by fall in 26 seconds over Clifton Hunter. In the third round, Nelson beat sophomore Theron Meyer of Jeff West by fall in 4:55.

In the championship match, Nelson lost by fall (to make his record 14-4) to junior Ethan Seager of Maur Hill in 27 seconds. Seager improved to 16-2.

In the 113-pound weight class, Royal Valley sophomore Cavin Ogden lost by fall in 1:22 in the first round to to sophomore Devin Dultmeier of Silver Lake. Ogden then received a bye in the second round.

In the third round, Ogden lost by fall in 2:06 to sophomore Marshall Cowan of Jeff West. Cowan took fourth in the tournament moving to 12-11 and Dultmeier took first, improving to 15-3. Ogden moved to 2-9.

In the 120-pound weight class, RV senior Judson Mathis received a bye in the first round. In the second round, Mathis lost to freshman Christian Conklin in an 8-5 decision. Conklin went on to take second place and improve to 10-10.

In the third round, Mathis lost by fall in 2:47 to freshman Kellin Marquez of Bonner Springs. Marquez went on to take fourth place and improved to 2-4. Mathis is now 7-9.

In the 132-pound weight class, RV junior Bryar Barnett received a bye in the first round and then in the second round defeated sophomore Michael Lackey of Doniphan West by fall in 2:00.

In the third round, Barnett lost to Xavier Seaton of Bonner Springs by fall in 1:17.

In the fourth round, Barnett lost by fall in 2:17 to sophomore Jess Barrett of Blue Valley Southwest. Barrett took fourth place in the tourney. Barnett moved to 9-8.

In the 170-pound weight class, RV sophomore Ruben Tinajero recived a bye in the first round then lost to senior Ryan Rast of Blue Valley Southwest by fall in 3:50 in the second round.

In the third round, Tinajero took a bye. In the fourth round, Tinajero lost to freshman Shayne Curdie in a major decision, 16-2. Tinajero moved to 10-7.