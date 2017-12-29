Royal Valley Wrestling Records
Royal Valley Wrestling varsity records at the holiday break:
106 Quo-Jon Tye (9th) 9-3
113 Judson Mathis (10th) 2-0
120 Dalton Ware (12th) 10-6
126 Caleb McEntire (10th) 5-6
132 Stiles Travis (10th) 3-6
138 Brett House (11th) 11-6
145 Skylar Mechtley (9th) 0-10
152 Karsen Smith (11th) 13-2
160 Bryce Garrison (11th) 12-5
170 Zach Burger (10th) 5-7
182 Nathaniel Howerton (10th) 3-1
195 Alek Mitchell (9th) 0-5
220 Nate Buchtel (11th) 14-3
285 Brian Shane (12th) 11-5