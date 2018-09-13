Royal Valley Volleyball at the Jeff West Tournament

The Royal Valley varsity volleyball team continues to dominate in northeast Kansas after winning the Jeff West tournament last Saturday. The Panthers had a 12-0 record as they enter the third week of play.

The Panthers took first in the tournament that also included Jeff West, Oskaloosa, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake and Valley Falls.

RV beat Jeff West, 25-12 and 27-25, and Oskaloosa, 25-13 and 25-11, in straight sets.

The Panthers also dominated Santa Fe Trail, 25-14 and 25-14, and Valley Falls, 25-11 and 25-13.

In their match-up against Silver Lake, the Panthers won the first set, 25-16, but fell in the next set, 25-13. RV rallied and won the match in the final set, 25-20.

“I was very pleased how the girls performed,” said RV coach Gary Armstrong. “Silver Lake was a huge win for us in itself. There was a lot of excitement for us, so most of us could not talk very well afterwards.”

Scoring

Jeff West def. Oskaloosa: 25-21 and 25-20.

RV def. Jeff West: 25-12 and 27-25.

Jeff West def. Santa Fe Trail: 25-21, 14-25 and 28-26.

Silver Lake def. Jeff West: 25-15 and 25-14.

Valley Falls def. Jeff West: 25-20, 11-25 and 25-13.

RV def. Oskaloosa: 25-13 and 25-11.

Oskaloosa def. Santa Fe Trail: 25-14, 24-26 and 25-23.

Silver Lake def. Oskaloosa: 22-25, 25-20 and 25-20.

Valley Falls def. Oskaloosa: 25-12 and 25-22.

RV def. Santa Fe Trail: 25-14 and 25-14.

RV def. Silver Lake: 25-16, 13-25 and 25-20.

RV def. Valley Falls: 25-11 and 25-13.

Silver Lake def. Santa Fe Trail: 25-17 and 25-15.

Valley Falls def. Santa Fe Trail: 25-23, 27-29 and 25-23.

Silver Lake def. Valley Falls: 25-19 and 25-16.

----

The Royal Valley varsity volleyball team won both of it matches during a Big Seven triangular in Hiawatha Thursday, Aug. 30, that also included the team’s second match-up against Nemaha Central.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against Hiawatha, 25-17 and 25-8. During the match, RV had three ace serves. Sophomore Ivy Fink had nine kills followed by five from senior Mary Broxterman.

RV then defeated Nemaha Central, 25-16 and 25-17. The Panthers also defeated the Lady Thunder in a tournament in Marysville at the start of the season.

Scoring

Varsity:

RV def. Hiawatha: 25-17 and 25-8.

RV def. Nemaha Central: 25-16 and 25-17

Nemaha Central def. Hiawatha: 18-25, 25-11 and 25-7.

Junior Varsity:

Hiawatha def. RV: 25-21 and 25-14.

Nemaha Central def. RV: 25-12 and 25-16.

Nemaha Central def. Hiawatha: 25-11 and 25-17.

C Team:

RV def. Hiawatha: 25-5 and 25-13.

Nemaha Central def. RV: 25-14 and 25-7.

Nemaha Central def. Hiawatha: 25-4 and 25-5.

