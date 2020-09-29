Royal Valley Volleyball @ Humbolt Tournament 2020

T he Royal Valley Lady Panthers won the Humboldt volleyball tournament recently.

This was a new tournament for the Panthers to compete in since they were unable to participate in the Marysville tournament earlier this season because the team was in quarantine due to COVID-19.

During the Humboldt tourney, RV defeated Central Heights, 25-17, and then Humboldt in three sets, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-16.

During the Central Heights match, RV senior Ivy Fink had 10 kills followed by senior Morgan Harvey with seven. The team had a total of 21 kills, 17 ace serves and 12 digs during the two sets against the Vikings.

Against Humboldt, the Panthers had 27 kills (15 from Fink), as well as nine ace serves, two blocks, 41 digs and 34 assists.

Next, the Panthers beat Colony-Crest, 25-20 and 25-9, and then Humboldt again to win the tournament, 25-18 and 25-13.

In the final match against Humboldt, RV had 26 total kills (12 from Fink) along with five ace serves, 28 digs and 22 assists.

The Panthers have the weekend off and will next play on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when they host Perry-Lecompton in a Big Seven League double dual in Hoyt. Games begin at 5 p.m.