Royal Valley Volleyball Big 7 League Champions 2018

Holton and Royal Valley’s volleyball teams battled it out in a triangular in Holton Tuesday, Oct. 9, with RV taking home wins against the Lady Wildcats and the Sabetha Lady Bluejays.

Despite the loss to RV, the Lady Wildcats defeated Sabetha in straight sets in their last home meet of the season.

RV has secured a Big Seven League title this season as the team now has a 15-0 record in league play. This is the first time that the Lady Panthers have won the Big Seven volleyball league.

The current league records of other teams, heading into the last week of the regular season, are as follows - Nemaha Central (11-3), Holton (7-6), Sabetha (7-7), Perry-Lecompton (6-6), Jeff West (5-8), Riverside (2-10) and Hiawatha (0-13).

In the first match last night, Holton dominated Sabetha, 25-12 and 25-16.

“Overall, I was very happy with how the girls performed. We came out very strong and aggressive against Sabetha,” said Holton head coach Janelle Noel. “The girls did a great job controlling the pace and tempo of the game, as well as hitting almost everything we sent over to them to throw off their defense.”

In the next match, RV won the first set against Holton, 25-17, but the Lady Wildcats fought back and took the second set, 25-23. In the final set, RV pulled ahead and won, 25-16.

“I was very pleased of how we played against Royal Valley,” Noel said. “They are obviously a great team this season, but I know the potential of our girls and how well they can really play. I think last night proved to them and many others how good we really are and can be. I was proud of them for taking it to three sets. When we hit and took advantage at different times in the game, I thought we played very smart and very well.”

In the last match-up of the evening, RV defeated Sabetha, 25-17 and 25-15.

Scoring

Varsity:

Holton def. Sabetha: 25-12 and 25-16.

RV def. Holton: 25-17, 23-25 and 25-16.

RV def. Sabetha: 25-17 and 25-15.

Junior Varsity:

Holton def. Sabetha: 20-25, 26-24 and 25-18.

Sabetha def. RV: 25-12 and 25-12.

Holton def. RV: 25-11 and 25-11.

C Team:

Holton def. Sabetha: 25-14 and 25-7.

RV def. Sabetha: 25-21 and 25-23.

Holton def. RV: 25-16 and 25-15.