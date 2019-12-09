Royal Valley Volleyball

For the second year in a row, the Royal Valley High School varsity volleyball team won the Marysville volleyball tournament to open its season.

The Lady Panthers took first in the 10-team tournament on Saturday after defeating Big Seven League foe Sabetha in two sets in the championship match.

The tournament included varsity teams from Concordia, Nemaha Central, Royal Valley, Marysville, Washington County, Riley County, Hanover, Sabetha, Chapman and Valley Heights.

The Panthers were assigned to the “red pool” where they defeated Sabetha, 25-22 and 27-25, followed by wins over Washington, 25-8 and 25-11, Chapman, 25-23 and 25-22, and Marysville, 25-19 and 25-14.

The Lady Panthers then headed to the semifinals bracket where they defeated Valley Heights, 25-18 and 25-18.

In the championship match against Sabetha, Royal Valley edged out a 32-30 win in the first set and took the second set 25-16.

Marysville Tournament Scoring

Black Pool

Nemaha Central def. Valley Heights: 25-21 and 25-21.

Concordia def. Nemaha Central: 25-23 and 26-24.

Concordia def. Hanover: 25-19 and 25-22.

Riley def. Hanover: 25-16 and 25-22.

Valley Heights def. Riley: 25-22 and 26-24.

Concordia def. Riley: 25-22 and 25-10.

Valley Heights def. Hanover: 25-22 and 25-20.

Nemaha Central def. Riley: 25-22 and 25-21.

Concordia def. Valley Heights: 25-12 and 26-24.

Nemaha Central def. Hanover: 25-16 and 25-11.

Red Pool

RV def. Sabetha: 25-22 and 27-25.

Chapman def. Marysville: 25-21 and 25-17.

Sabetha def. Marysville: 25-17 and 26-24.

RV def. Washington: 25-8 and 25-11.

Chapman def. Washington: 25-11 and 25-15.

Marysville def. Washington: 25-14 and 25-17.

Sabetha def. Washington: 25-16 and 25-15.

RV def. Chapman: 25-23 and 25-22.

Sabetha def. Chapman: 25-19, 17-25 and 25-18.

RV def. Marysville: 25-19 and 25-14.

Semifinals bracket

RV def. Valley Heights: 25-18 and 25-18.

Sabetha def. Concordia: 19-25, 25-23 and 25-20.

Finals

RV def. Sabetha: 32-30 and 25-16.

Consolidation bracket

Valleys Heights def. Concordia for third place: 22-25, 25-14 and 25-17.