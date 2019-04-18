Royal Valley High School Track and Field School Records

The longest standing girls track and field record at Royal Valley High School is the 200-meter dash record of 26.40 seconds set by Jolene Bausch in 1974 – just two years after RVHS was established. The current state record time in the event is 24.20

The longest standing boys track and field record at Royal Valley High School is the 100-meter dash record of 10.90 seconds set by D.J. Bausch in 1983. The current state record time in the event is 10.36.

Jolene and D.J. are cousins.

D.J. Basuch said Friday that he set the school record in the 100-meters at the Jefferson-Jackson League Meet in 1983, winning that event his senior year. He went on the state track meet and took fourth. He also qualified for state two other years, he said and also excelled in the 200-meter dash.

“It’s amazing to me that the record is still there,’’ Bausch said. “I remember the day I set the record. There was good competition in the 100-meters that season. You had to run 11 or 11.2 to win the event at all the meets.’’

Baush said he set the record running on asphalt and that the Royal Valley track team in those days practiced on the city streets.

“We didn’t see a rubberized track until we got to the state meet,’’ he said.

Bausch says he still pays attention to the track meet results and looks for the winning times.

“I have an 11-year-old son who is pretty fast and he wants to break the record,’’ Bausch said.

--- A list of all of the current RVHS track and field records are as follows:

Girls School Records

*Javelin – 151’11” set by Nicole Burdiek in 2003.

*Shot Put – 41’6.25” set by Nicole Burdiek in 2003.

*Discus – 134’8” set by Nicole Burdiek in 2003.

*High Jump – 5’3” set by Lisa Zule in 1981 and Denise Place in 1989.

*Pole Vault – 10’7” set by Jamie Conley in 2005.

*Triple Jump – 36’10.5” set by Sara Murray in 1998.

*Long Jump – 17’7.5” set by Sara Murray in 1998.

*100-Meter Hurdles – 15.6 set by Denise Place in 1992.

*300-Meter Hurdles – 48.22 set by Macy Putnam in 2015.

*100-Meter Dash – 12:40 set by Jami Deghand in 2004.

*200-Meter Dash – 26.40 set by Jolene Bausch in 1974.

*400-Meter Dash – 61.64 set by Jenny Morse in 1998.

*800-Meter Run – 2:20.47 set by Jenny Morse in 1997.

*1600-Meter Run – 5:16.30 set by Ashley Chapman in 2000.

*3200-Meter Run – 11:25.47 set by Ashley Chapman in 2000.

*400-Meter Relay – 52.10 set by Jenny Morse, Emily Hainey, Jessica Griffin and Adriene Metzenthin in 1999.

*800-Meter Relay – 1:51 set by Shelly Thornburg, Sandy Hills, Denise Place and Deb Wilson in 1989.

*1600-Meter Relay – 4:16.90 set by Kris Figgs, Carol Osterhaus, Sheila Grant and Lisa Zule in 1980.

*3200-Meter Relay – 10:28.50 set by Ashley Chapman, Isabel Bode, Andrea Hainey and Veronika Wolf in 2002.

Boys School Records

*Javelin – 200’4” set by Cory Stock in 1997.

*IAAF Javelin – 177’3” set by Cody Viergever in 2009.

*Shot Put – 53’7.5” set by Jake Roepke in 2007.

*Discus – 173’ set by Jake Roepke in 2007.

*High Jump – 6’9” set by Trevor Miller in 2010.

*Pole Vault – 14’3” set by Aaron Blevins in 2010.

*Long Jump – 22’0.75” set by Justin Boileau in 2001.

*Triple Jump – 45’3” set by Trevor Miller in 2008.

*110-Meter Hurdles – 14.59 set by Nick Tuck in 2012.

*300-Meter Hurdles – 39.59 set by Jason Conley in 2003.

*100-Meter Dash – 10.90 set by D.J. Bausch in 1983.

*200-Meter Dash – 22.60 set by Jason Conley in 2003.

*400-Meter Dash – 50.80 set by Marlin Ward in 1984.

*800-Meter Run – 1:57.20 set by Shawn Root in 1989.

*1600-Meter Run – 4:15.10 set by Shawn Root in 1989.

*3200-Meter Run – 9:36.90 set by Shawn Root in 1988.

*400-Meter Relay – 44.30 set by Joe Robinson, Adam Pruett, Dustin Nicol and Cory Stock in 1998.

*1600-Meter Relay – 3:31.60 set by Devin Lee, Carl Cox, Keith Zachariasen and Marlin Ward in 1984.

*3200-Meter Relay – 8:17.74 set by Thomas Broxterman, Austin Hodison, Bryce Golightley and Tanner Ogden in 2013.