Royal Valley High School Football Team 2018

This year’s Royal Valley High School football team includes (front row, from left) Edgar Higine, Karsen Smith, Bryar Barnett, Gavin Jessepe, Jake Kelly, Jesse Shane, Noah Franks, (second row, from left) Cole Dressman, Colin Caviness, Noah Schnacker, Chance Lyming, Garrett Pruyser, A.J. Hastings, Skylar Mechtley, Zach Burger, (third row, from left) Tegan Ruddy, Anthony Zeller, Bryce Garrison, Kain Fink, Alberto Tinajero, SahBi Potts, Levi Parrett, Nathan DeCoteau, Colin Everts, (fourth row, from left) Greg Koon, Gavin Cumpton, Mikal Kitchkommie, Kobe Mills, Alek Mitchell, Komesh Spoonhunter, Pak Hale, Brandon Rodewald, Curtis Masquat, Will Kralicek, (back row from left) Chase Emery, Aaron Simmons, coach David Boucher, coach Kyle Porter, coach Jacob Lott, coach Russell Hodison, coach Charles Nez, Dustin Gunter and John Koon.