Royal Valley Golf Preview

With three returning letterwinners, the Royal Valley High School golf team is looking to continue to develop during the spring season.

“We had a very young team last season,” said coach Willie McClane. “Being one of the younger teams in the Big Seven League, the athletes gained a great amount of experience at the varsity level, and hopefully, it will transfer to this year.”

The nine-member team includes returning letterwinners Max Hennis (senior), Corey Humpert (sophomore) and Charlotte Rooks (sophomore).

Humpert led the team in many tournaments last year and took 22nd place at the Class 3A regional golf tournament.

Besides Humpert, McClane said he is looking for August Delin, a Swedish foreign exchange student studying at Royal Valley, to be one of the top golfers on the team.

Sophomore Bem Hubbard and junior DJ Kester are also returning to the team this year after a good first season on the team last year.

“I am looking forward to seeing them in competition this year,” coach McClane said.

New golfers on this year’s team include Sheldon Hess (junior), Holly Mitchell (sophomore) and Chris Powell (freshman).

“With our experience from last year, I am looking forward to our athletes being competitive during league play,” McClane said.

This is the seventh year that McClane has served as head coach.

The Panthers start their season on Friday, April 7, with a varsity tournament at the Hiawatha Country Club. The tournament begins at 3 p.m.