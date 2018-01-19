Royal Valley Girls vs. Hiawatha

After scoring 32 points in the first quarter, the Royal Valley girls basketball team claimed a decisive win against Hiawatha Monday in a Big Seven League matchup.

The Panthers won 66-17 at home as they prepare to host the Panther Classic tournament Thursday through Saturday.

In the Big Seven League, the Lady Panthers are now 6-3, and Hiawatha drops to 1-8.

The Lady Panthers came out strong against the Lady Red Hawks, with a 45-5 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Panthers had 21 points and kept Hiawatha to 12 points.

Junior Mary Broxterman led the Panthers with 20 points followed by 16 points from senior Marlissa Jordan.

The Panthers had three three-pointers, two from Tamo Thomas and one from Jordan. The team was 7-13 at the free throw line. Hiawatha was 3-6 at the free throw line.

This is the second meeting of the teams, as the Panthers and Red Hawks faced off in the season opener with RV winning 41-10.

The Panthers will open this week’s Panther Classic tournament at home on Thursday with a game against Chapman at 6:30 p.m. The Panther boys will face Chapman at 8 p.m.

“This is a nice test for us; a precursor to sub-state,” said RV head coach Kyle Porter said of the team’s first tournament of the season. “For us, it’ll be a test for us to see how we do playing back to back to back nights. Can we have the stamina and the focus to play hard three straight nights? It’s beneficial to know at this part of the season.”

RV: 32-13-15-6 – 66

HIA: 3-2-9-3 – 17

Individual statistics:

RV: Broxterman 8 6-4 20, Jordan 7 (1) 1-1 16, T. Thomas 4 (2) 0-2 10, Thompson 2 2-2 6, K. Ogden 3 0-0 6, Shopteese 2 0-0 4, Stithem 1 0-2 2, P. Ogden 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 (3) 7-13 66.

HIA: Hrencher 2 1-2 5, Leupold 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kettler 1 1-2 3, Gilbert 1 (1) 0-0 3, Madsen 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 (2) 3-6 17