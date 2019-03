The Class 3A State Basketball Tournament is held at HCC-Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson.

Class 3A Girls at Hutchinson Round 1 March 6.

1. Cheney (21-2) vs. 8. Columbus (16-7) at 6:30 p.m.

4. Nemaha Central (20-3) vs. 5. Clay Center (18-4) at 8:15 p.m.

2. Norton Community (21-2) vs. 7. Scott Community (17-6) at 3 p.m.

3. Eureka (20-3) vs. 6. Royal Valley (18-5) at 4:45 p.m.