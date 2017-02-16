Royal Valley girls get big league win

The Royal Valley varsity girls basketball team displayed their dominance in a Big Seven League match-up against Riverside Tuesday winning 68-35 while the boys team struggled against the Cyclones and were outscored 42-35.

The Lady Panthers, who are now 5-8 in the Big Seven League, took control early in the game played in Wathena, leading 23-9 after the first quarter.

“We did some different things to get us going after that long bus ride, and it paid off,” said coach Corey Katzer.

At the half, the Panthers led 42-20, and added 26 more points in the second half and held the Cyclones to 15 points.

“The girls played in the half court probably the best defense we’ve played all year,” coach Katzer said. “They really did a good job.”

RV had four players – Lexi Baker, Mary Broxterman, Bella Thompson and Taylor Russell – in double digits. The team was 12-22 (54 percent) at the free throw line.

“When we play collectively as a unit like we did last night, we can be pretty dangerous,” the coach said. “Now it’s just a matter of doing that day in and day out.”

Riverside is 0-14 in the Big Seven League.

RV: 23-19-12-14 – 68

Riverside: 9-11-6-9 –35

Individual statistics

RV: Baker 8 0-3 16, Broxterman 7 1-2 15, Thompson 5 3-5 13, Russell 3 5-6 11, Stithem 4 0-0 8, Jordan 1 1-2 3, Ogden 0 2-4 2. Totals 28 (0) 12-22 68.

Riverside: Hawkins 4 4-6 12, Butts 4 (1) 1-2 10, Gray 3 (1) 1-2 8, Whitten 1 1-2 3, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 (2) 7-12 35.

---

The boys’ game started slow with the Cyclones putting up seven points in the first quarter while the Panthers had six. At the half, Riverside led 20-11.

“It seems like things just kind of bounced the wrong way,” said coach Keith Pelton. “The loose balls were going their way, and it seemed like anything we tried had a consequence to it.”

RV added six points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth while the Cyclones had nine points in the third and 13 in the fourth.

RV’s Ian Lee and Riverside’s Brock Brewer both fouled out during the game.

The Panthers are now 5-8 in the Big Seven League and have three more league games until sub-state. Riverside is 2-12 in the Big Seven League.

“We want to finish the season on a strong note so we can go into sub-state in a positive way,” Pelton said. “We need to focus on the little things we are doing incorrectly, like making a pass with the outside hand or boxing out, and learn to be more consistent and on the same page.”

RV: 6-5-6-18 – 35

Riverside: 7-13-9-13 – 42

Individual statistics

RV: Broxterman 4 (1) 2-2 11, Ian Lee 2 2-5 6, Fenske 2 1-4 5, Spoonhunter 1 2-2 4, P. Hale 2 0-0 4, Stithem 1 (1) 0-0 3, Shopteese 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 (2) 7-14 35.

Riverside: Miller 6 (1) 1-2 14, LaRue 3 3-7 9, Brewer 2 2-2 6, Patterson 2 1-1 5, Wilkinson 2 (1) 0-2 5, Maddox 0 3-4 3, Shue 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 (2) 10-20 42.

The Panthers will host Jeff West on Friday. Games begin at 4:30 p.m.