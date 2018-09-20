Royal Valley Football vs. Riverside

The Royal Valley Panthers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against visiting Big Seven League opponent Riverside recently to win by one point, 28-27.

It was the first victory in three outings so far this season for the Panthers while the Cyclones remained winless at 0-3.

The Cyclones got on the scoreboard first on a 90-yard TD pass reception from junior QB Bradley Libel to 6-1 senior Cornelious Anderson. The PAT was good and the Cyclones led 7-0 after one quarter of play.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when junior QB Gavin Cumpton passed to a wide-open 6-1 senior teammate Kobe Mills for an 83-yard TD strike.

With 1:59 left before halftime Riverside scored on a nine-yard TD run by senior Dawson Dick to make the score 13-6.

Following the halftime break, the Panthers scored on a nine-yard TD run by senior runningback Mikal Kitchkommie. Junior teammate Chance Lyming ran in the two-point conversion, making the score 14-13 in Royal Valley’s favor.

Riverside responded with 2:18 left in the third quarter, scoring a TD on a nine-yard run by junior Beau Horn. The PAT was good and the Cyclones regained the lead 20-14 entering the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones added another seven points with 5:24 left in the game on a two-yard TD run by Dick and a successful PAT kick, making the score 27-14.

As this tough prep football matchup continue to unfold, it became clear that the Panthers were up to the task of defending their home field.

With 3:41 left in the game, RV quarterback Cumpton scored on a 15-yard TD run. The two-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 27-22.

Then, with just 55.5 seconds left on the clock, RV’s Lyming scored the game-winning TD on a nine-yard run. The two-point conversion was not successful, but the Panthers had just enough points to win, 28-27.

Cumpton finished with 119 yards rushing on 23 carries and one TD. Lyming finished with 68 yards on 10 carries and one TD. Kitchkommie finished with 59 yards on six carries and one TD. Mills also had one catch for an 83-yard TD.

For Riverside, Dick had 105 yards on 18 carries and two TDs and 6-3 junior Yegor Dittemore had one catch for 91 yards.

