Royal Valley Football @ Sabetha 10/25/19

The Royal Valley Panthers traveled to the Sabetha Bluejays last Friday in 3A, District 4 action. The Panthers lost this game 56-21. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Sabetha led 29-14 at halftime.

Royal Valley Offensively:

*Senior Chance Lyming had 28 rushes for 125 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry, two touchdowns and two kickoff returns for 45 yards and averaged 22.5 yards per return.

*Senior Gavin Cumpton had 10 pass attempts with four completions for 57 yards and one touchdown, 10 rushes for 65 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry and four kickoff returns for 59 yards and averaged 14.8 yards per return.

*Junior Cole Dressman had one rush for seven yards and three extra point kicks and all three were good.

*Senior Tegan Ruddy had one rush for one yard.

*Freshman Jamison Shane had one rush for one yard and two pass receptions for 33 yards and averaged 16.5 yard per reception and one touchdown.

*Junior Kenny Bell had two pass receptions for 24 yards and averaged 12 yards per reception, one kickoff return for 16 yards and punted three times for 103 yards and averaged 34.3 yards per punt.

Sabetha Offensively:

*Gabe Garber had four pass attempts with two completions for 24 yards and one touchdown, 15 rushes for 156 yards and averaged 10.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns and one kick off return for 23 yards.

*Braden Argabright had one pass attempt, one pass reception for 13 yards and one touchdown, one punt return attempt and one kickoff return for 13 yards.

*Andrew Frazee had nine rushes for 117 yards and averaged 13 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

*Ross Duncan had nine rushes for 64 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry and one punt return attempt.

*Skylar Arnold had five rushes for 36 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry and one touchdown.

*Michael Gugleman had six rushes for 31 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

*Kaden Dillon had seven rushes for 18 yards and averaged 2.6 yards per carry.

*Kaden Edelman had three rushes for 16 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry and one touchdown.

*Kaleb Grimm had one pass reception for 11 yards.

*Linus Krauss had six extra point kick attempts and four of them were good.

*Noah Nonnast had one kickoff return for 19 yards.

As a team, Royal Valley had 14 first downs, 11 rushing and three passing, 41 rushes for 199 yards for an average of 4.9 yards per carry, they also threw 10 passes with four receptions for 57 yards and averaged 14.3 yards per reception and one touchdown, they had three punts with an average of 34.3 yards per punt, two fumbles and one was lost, two penalties for 20 yards and 51 total plays, 256 yards of total offense.

As a team, Sabetha had 30 first downs, 27 rushing and two passing, 54 rushes for 438 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry, they also threw five passes with two receptions for 24 yards and averaged 12 yards per reception and one touchdown, three penalties for 20 yards, 59 total plays, 462 yards of total offense.

The Panthers scored seven points in the first quarter, seven points in the second quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter for a total of 21 points.

Box Score

Royal Valley – 7-7-0-7 – 21

Sabetha – 7-22-21-6 – 56

In the first quarter:

*The Bluejays scored on a 51-yard run by Frazee and the extra point kick by Krauss was good.

*The Panthers scored on a 29-yard pass from Cumpton to Shane and the extra point kick by Dressman was good.

In the second quarter:

*The Bluejays scored on a one-yard run by Frazee and the extra point kick by Krauss was no good.

*The Bluejays scored on a 33-yard run by Garber and the extra point pass from Garber to Drew Schmelzle was good.

*The Bluejays scored on a one-yard run by Garber and the extra point pass from Garber to Schmelzle was good.

*The Panthers scored on a two-yard run by Lyming and the extra point kick by Dressmann was good.

In the third quarter:

*The Bluejays scored on a one-yard run by Garber and the extra point kick by Krauss was good.

*The Bluejays scored on a 13-yard pass from Garber to Argabright and the extra point kick by Krauss was good.

*The Bluejays scored on a two-yard run by Arnold and the extra point kick by Krauss was good.

In the fourth quarter:

*The Panthers scored on a 10-yard run by Lyming and the extra point kick by Dressman was good.

*The Bluejays scored on a six-yard run by Edelman and the extra point by Krauss was good.

Consolation Game: The Panthers (1-7) are back in action this Thursday on the road at Wellsville (3-5) at 7 p.m.

Playoff Game: Sabetha (6-2) will be back in action this Friday on the road at Hayden (7-1) at 7 p.m.