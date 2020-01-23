Royal Valley Basketball vs. Riverside

The Royal Valley varsity basketball teams split games against Riverside at home Saturday, Jan. 18, after the games were rescheduled from Friday night. The school’s king and queen court warming ceremony was held after the games.

The Lady Panthers defeated Riverside 67-34 and improved to 3-5 overall and in league play. The Lady Cyclones are 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the league.

The RV boys team suffered its first loss of the season in a 50-48 buzzer beater against Riverside. This was the Cyclones’ first league win of the season.

The Panthers are now 7-1 overall and in league play, and Riverside is 1-5 in the league and 3-5 overall.

In the girls game, Riverside outscored the Panthers 13-12 in the first quarter, but RV rallied and took a 30-23 lead at the half.

“Our young ladies really came out and battled together,” said RV head coach David Boucher. “We ran in transition and executed at the highest rate so far this season.”

The Panthers’ momentum carried through in the second half where RV scored 20 points in the third quarter and kept the Lady Cyclones to four points.

In the final quarter, RV outscored Riverside 17-7 to bring about the final score.

“Our athletes continue to grow and play hard, and we are excited for the next steps in our journey,” Coach Boucher said.

RV had 10 players score during the game, and the team was led by Kennedy Bryan with 18 points, including three three-pointers, and Halina Williamson with 16 points.

RV: 12-18-20-17 – 67

Riverside: 13-10-4-7 – 34

Individual statistics

RV: Bryan 4-3-1-1-18, Williamson 4-2-2-3-16, Joslin 2-0-4-7-8, Michael 2-1-0-0-7, Price 2-0-3-5-7, Stithem 0-1-0-0-3, Saia 1-0-0-0-2, Albright 1-0-0-0-2, Davis 1-0-0-0-2, Neuner 1-0-0-4-2. Totals 18-7-10-20-67.

Riverside: O’Grady 5-0-1-3-11, Byrd 3-0-4-4-10, Murphy 2-1-0-1-7, Miller 2-0-0-0-4, Hays 1-0-0-0-2. Totals 13-1-5-8-34.

----

Tensions were high during the second half of the boys game against Riverside on Saturday as the battle for the win came down to the final seconds of the game.

“I told the team that it’s just one game,” RV head coach Trent Oliva said. “Riverside was able to make one more play than us and that play looks magnified because it was the last one of the game. But there’s so many plays before it that were just as important and that’s what we need to focus on and get better at.”

RV outscored Riverside 12-8 in the first quarter, but the Cyclones scraped their way back to a 24-21 lead at the half.

“I think both teams got off to a slow start,” Coach Oliva said. “It went back and forth.”

The teams were tied 34-34 after the third quarter.

“It was frustrating for us because we had a hard time getting the ball in the basket,” Oliva said. “We missed a lot of shots, and it led to the tight finish down at the end.”

In the fourth quarter, things escalated physically between the teams, and, at one point, Riverside’s team ran onto the court. After several minutes of discussion between the referees, a Riverside player received a foul, an RV player received a technical foul and Riverside’s team received a technical foul for storming the court.

“We used the waiting as a chance to calm our guys down and gain our composure,” Oliva said.

Riverside pulled ahead of RV in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers battled back to 48-48 with seven seconds to play. Riverside made one final inside shot to win the game.

Nahcs Wahwassuck scored 23 points for the Panthers, including three three-pointers. Wahwassuck was also 6-8 at the free throw line.

Riverside: 8-16-10-16 – 50

RV: 12-9-13-14 – 48

Individual statistics

Riverside: Davis 4-1-4-4-15, Dittemore 3-0-5-6-11, Davis 3-0-1-4-7, Byrd 3-0-0-0-6, Webb 0-0-4-7-4, Stillman 2-0-0-0-4, Chalfant 1-0-1-2-3. Totals 16-1-15-23-50.

RV: Wahwassuck 4-3-6-8-23, Canady 2-0-3-4-7, Klotz 3-0-1-3-7, Spoonhunter 2-0-1-2-5, Thomas 2-0-0-0-4, Neuner 0-0-2-2-2. Totals 13-3-13-19-48.

JV: Riverside 47, RV 47