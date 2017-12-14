Royal Valley Basketball vs. Perry-Lecompton

A smaller range of depth proved to be the difference between Royal Valley and Perry-Lecompton Friday night as the Panther boys’ team fell to the Kaws Friday, 53-41, on the road.

“Perry has several good players, and they spread us out,” said RV coach Keith Pelton. “Our lack of depth right now came into play, and we lost a player in the second half to an injury.”

Both the Kaws and Panthers scored 12 in the first quarter, but Perry took the lead at half 21-18.

RV struggled in the third, scoring just three points, while Perry scored 12 points. Both teams scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

“We need to make sure we get a good look at the basket and spread them out some and play to our strengths,” Pelton said. “The intensity was there. I just think we need to be more patient on offense because we’re taking some quick shots.”

Pelton said the Panthers rotate between six or seven players, and that it’s sometimes hard to “keep everyone fresh.”

“The effort is there. We just need more consistency on the offensive end,” he said. “I was proud of kids and their effort. They were positive with each other. We’re making strides.”

The Panthers were led by Masen Spoonhunter, who had 18 points. Royal Valley is now 1-2 in the Big Seven League this season.

RV: 12-6-3-20 – 41

PL: 12-9-12-20 – 53.

Individual statistics:

RV: M. Spoonhunter 6 (3) 3-8 18, K. Spoonhunter 5 (1) 0-0 11, Knoxsah 2 (2) 0-2 6, Frisby 1 0-0 2, Cumpton 1 0-0 2, Neuner 1 0-1 2, Wamego 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 (6) 3-13 41.

PL: Baker 8 (3) 5-7 24, Mallonee 3 4-4 10, Davids 2 (1) 4-4 9, Anderson 2 2-2 6, Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Taylor 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 (5) 16-19 53.

-----

The Royal Valley Lady Panthers basketball team dominated the Perry-Lecompton Lady Kaws Friday, 55-28, in a Big Seven League match-up on the road. The team is now 2-1 in league play.

Both teams took nine points in the first quarter, but the Panthers edged past the Lady Kaws in the second quarter 13-6.

RV exploded after the half with 21 points in the third quarter, and the team kept Perry to just four points.

In the final quarter, Royal Valley added 12 points, and Perry had nine points.

Eight Panthers scored for the team, and they were led by junior Mary Broxterman, who had 13 points.

RV: 9-13-21-12 – 55

PL: 9-6-4-9 – 28

Individual statistics:

RV: Broxterman 5 3-4 13, T. Thomas 4 (3) 11, K. Thomas 3 1-2 7, Shopteese 3 0-0 6, Stithem 2 1-3 5, Jordan 2 (1) 0-0 5, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Albright 2 0-0 4. Total 23 (4) 5-9 55.

PL: Fast 4 0-2 8, Ball 3 (1) 0-0 7, Keller 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hirsch 1 0-0 2, Folks, 1 0-0 2, Paslay 1 0-0 2, Kellum 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 (2) 0-2 28.