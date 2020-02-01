Royal Valley Basketball vs. Hiawatha

The Royal Valley boys and girls basketball teams entered Christmas break with victories after sweeping Hiawatha at home Thursday in a Big Seven League match-up.

The Lady Panthers defeated the visiting Lady Red Hawks 46-38 and are now 2-2 this season. Hiawatha drops to 2-3.

“Last night just represented consistent effort at a high level that causes growth,” RV head coach David Boucher said on Friday. “Hiawatha had all five of their starters back and that posed a big challenge for us with their height and Clara Lindstrom at guard. I thought our post defense and position was solid all night. We played with much better composure on the offensive end.”

The Lady Panthers took a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, but the tables turned in the second quarter with Hiawatha adding 13 points to RV’s two points to knot up the score 16-16 at the half.

The Panthers then added 12 points out of the locker room in the third quarter, and Hiawatha answered with six points. In the final eight minutes, RV had 18 points and Hiawatha had 16 points to bring about the final score.

The Panthers were led by junior Halina Williamson who had 16 points, including one three-pointer. Freshman Kenney Bryan followed with 12 points.

“Halina played a fantastic game all around,” Boucher said. “But more importantly, we played together and started to show improvement with our execution as a team.”

RV: 14-2-12-18 – 46

Hiawatha: 3-13-6-16 – 38

Individual statistics

RV: Williamson 4 1 5-6 16, Bryan 3 1 3-4 12, Saia 2 4-5 8, Price 1 1-4 3, Albright 0 1 0-1 3, Elmer 1 0-0 2, Joslin 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 3 13-21 46.

Hiawatha: Pierce 4 1 1-2 12, S. Madsen 5 0-0 10, Lierz 2 3-3 7, Lindstrom 2 0-0 4, Leupold 0 2-2 2, Hrencher 1 0-0 2, K. Madsen 0 1-3 1. Totals 14 1 7-10 38.

JV: Hiawatha 55, RV 41

C Team: Hiawatha 31, RV 23

----

The RV boys team improved to 4-0 this season after a 61-48 win over Hiawatha on Thursday. The Red Hawks are now 2-3 this season.

“We got out to a good start in the first half, and we were able to execute our game plan,” said RV coach Trent Oliva. “We were able to get some easy baskets by getting the ball inside, and we were able to play more inside-out.”

The Panthers put up 18 points in both the first and second quarters to take a 36-21 led at half. Hiawatha had 10 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second.

“We played them pretty even in the second half,” Coach Oliva said. “Hiawatha did some nice things in the second half, and we were able to buckle down and keep our double-digit lead. They made a couple of runs at us, but we were able to pull away.”

After the half, RV outscored Hiawatha 14-10 in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Red Hawks had 17 points over RV’s 11 points.

Sophomore Nachs Wahwassuck had 21 points for the Panthers followed by sophomore Brady Klotz with 16 and senior Komesh Spoonhunter with 12.

The RV boys enter Christmas break as the only undefeated team in the Big Seven.

“The guys have done everything we’ve asked them to,” Oliva said. “There’s still some things we need to work on and get better. We haven’t reached our goals yet, and we still have a lot to strive for, but it’s good to go into break 4-0.”

RV: 18-18-14-11 – 61

Hiawatha: 10-11-10-17 – 48

Individual statistics

RV: Wahwassuck 6 1 6-9 21, Klotz 7 2-2 16, Spoonhunter 5 2-3 12, Canady 2 1 0-0 7, Thomas 0 3-5 3, Neuner 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 2 15-21 61.

Hiawatha: Brockhoff 5 1-10 11, Winters 3 1 2-4 11, Meyer 3 1 1-2 10, Moreno 4 1-2 9, Lierz 1 1 0-2 5, Coffelt 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3 5-20 48.

JV: Hiawatha 56, RV 54

C Team: RV 50, Hiawatha 48

The Panthers will travel to Jefferson West after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 7, for a Big Seven league matchup. Games begin at 4:30 p.m.