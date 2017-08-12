Royal Valley Basketball vs. Hiawatha

Both the Royal Valley boys and girls basketball teams opened their seasons with wins on the road against Hiawatha Friday night.

The Lady Panthers won 41-10, and kept the Lady Red Hawks scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“We competed well and played really hard,” said RV Head Coach Kyle Porter. “Defensively, we guarded the ball well. There’s a lot of things we can still work on, but our offense was generated by our defense.”

Royal Valley scored 15 points in the first quarter and was leading 26-5 by the end of the first half. The Panthers added seven more points in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth.

Porter called the win “a nice first step” for the team.

The Panthers were led by senior Tamo Thomas and junior Mary Broxterman, who each scored 11 points.

“We played about nine girls and each girl has a role to play,” Porter said. “We’re going to look to Mary and Tamo to be scorers for us. Bella Thompson got some good rebounds for us, and Kiikto Thomas had some good passes that turned into great shots. It was a team effort.”

The Panthers will travel to Holton on Tuesday, with games starting at 4:30 p.m.

“Holton is going to pressure us and try to create turnovers so we need to just take care of the ball,” Porter said. “We’ll need to limit turnovers and take good shots on offense while still playing good defense.”

RV: 15-11-7-8 – 41

HIA: 3-2-5-0 – 10

Individual statistics:

RV: Broxterman 4 3-4 11, T. Thomas 4 (2) 1-2 11, K. Thomas 3 (1) 0-0 7, Ogden 3 0-0 6, Jordan 1 (1) 1-4 4, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Saia 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 (4) 5-11 41.

HIA: Hrencher 2 0-0 4, Kettler 0 2-6 2, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Rosa 1 0-0 2, Overdick 0 0-2 0. Totals 4 2-8 10.

-----

The Royal Valley boys basketball team defeated the Red Hawks 61-47 after taking and keeping a lead early in the first quarter.

The Panthers scored 16 points and kept the Red Hawks to 9 points in the first quarter and then extended their lead to 37-24 by the half.

In the third quarter, RV added 13 more points while the Hiawatha added 9. In the final eight minutes, the Panthers had 11 points and Hiawatha had 14 points.

RV senior Masen Spoonhunter scored 18 points, including three three-pointers. Senior Darius Frisby had 17 total points, and also had three three-pointers.

As a team, RV shot 10-13 at the free throw line. Hiawatha shot 11-21.

RV: 16-21-13-11 – 61.

HIA: 9-15-9-14 – 47

Individual statistics:

RV: M. Spoonhunter 7 (3) 1-2 18, Frisby 5 (1) 6-8 17, Neuner 4 1-2 9, K. Spoonhunter 3 2-2 8, Knoxsah 2 (1) 0-0 5, Cumpton 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 (5) 10-13 61.

HIA: Meyer 2 5-6 9, Brockhoff 3 (1) 1-5 8, Lierz 3 (2) 0-1 8, Lillie 1 5-8 7, Moreno 3 (1) 0-0 7, Siebenmorgan 3 0-0 6, Winters 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 (4)11-2147.