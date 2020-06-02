Royal Valley Basketball at Burlington

The Royal Valley varsity basketball teams split games on the road against Burlington recently with the RV boys taking home a 61-48 victory against the Wildcats. The Lady Panthers fell 64-36 to the Lady Wildcats.

The RV boys basketball team now has a 12-1 record and remain 7-1 in the Big Seven League.

The Lady Panthers have a 3-10 record overall and are 3-5 in the Big Seven.

The in boys’ game, RV outscored Burlington 16-5 in the first quarter and were up 25-19 at the half.

The Panthers exploded out of the locker room with 27 points and kept the Wildcats to 14 points. In the final quarter, Burlington tried to close the gap with 18 points, but the Panthers held them off with 9 more points.

Sophomore Brady Klotz led RV with 20 points followed by sophomore Nahcs Wahwassuck with 15 points.

RV: 16-9-27-9 – 61

Burlington: 5-14-11-18 – 48

Individual statistics:

RV: Canady 2-0-0-0-4, Thomas 2-0-0-0-4, Wahwassuck 7-0-1-5-15, Klotz 9-0-2-2-20, Miller 1-0-2-3-4, Spoonhunter 6-0-2-2-14. Totals 27-0-7-12-61.

Burlington: Bahr 4-0-0-0-8, Haselhuhn 7-3-0-1-17, Sloyer 1-0-0-2-2, N. Smith 4-1-0-1-9, Hegwalk 2-0-0-0-4, Kuhlmann 1-0-0-0-2, Payer 2-0-0-0-4, Meats 0-0-2-2-2. Totals 17-4-2-6-48.

----

A strong second half by the Lady Wildcats gave them the 64-36 win over the Lady Panthers last Friday.

After the first quarter, Burlington led 17-9 and extended their lead to 30-20 at the half.

The Lady Wildcats added 34 more points in the second half over RV’s 16 points to win the game.

Junior Halina Williamson had 14 points for RV, including one three-pointer.

RV: 9-11-6-10 – 36

Burlington: 17-13-13-21 – 64

Individual statistics:

RV: Stithem 1-1-0-0-5, Michael 2-0-0-2-4, Saia 0-0-0-1-0, Bryan 1-1-1-2-6, Albright 0-0-0-2-0, Price 1-0-2-2-4, Williamson 2-1-7-10-14, Neuner 1-0-0-0-2, Harman 0-0-1-2-1. Totals 8-3-11-21-36.

Burlington: Hernandez 0-0-2-2-2, Medlock 0-0-1-2-1, Whitworth 2-0-2-3-6, Fejfar 2-1-0-0-7, Doebele 4-0-5-6-13, Young 3-3-2-2-17, Coursen 4-0-1-2-9, Hess 3-0-1-2-7, Dunn 1-0-0-0-2. Totals 19-4-14-19-64.