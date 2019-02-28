Royal Valley Baskeball vs. Silver Lake Feb. 19

The Royal Valley varsity basketball teams split non-league games at Silver Lake Tuesday, Feb. 19, in their last games of the regular season. The Lady Panthers won 55-48 against the Lady Eagles while the RV boys team fell 69-47.

“We started off a little slow, but we got better as the game went on,” said RV girls coach Kyle Porter. “We had a big third quarter where we went on a run and extended our lead by 15 or 16 points. It was good to see the ball go in a little more.”

The Panthers had a 12-4 scoring edge over the Lady Eagles after the first quarter, which they extended to 22-16 at the half.

RV scored 15 points in the third quarter, and Silver Lake fought back with 13.

“We went on a run, and then Silver Lake answered with a run of their own, scoring three three-pointers in the fourth quarter,” Coach Porter said.

Both teams scored 18 points in the final quarter. RV was 18-23 at the free throw line, and Silver Lake was 7-9.

“We made our free throws down the stretch to help us finish the way we needed to,” he said.

The Panthers had two players in double digits, seniors Kiikto Thomas with 14 points and Mary Broxterman with 18 points.

The Lady Panthers ended their regular season 9-5 in the Big Seven League (fourth place) and 15-5 overall.

RV: 12-10-15-18 – 55

SL: 4-12-13-18 – 47

Individual statistics:

RV: Broxterman 5 8-8 18, Thomas 2 (2) 4-6 14, Albright 1 (1) 4-4 9, Ma. Irving 1 (2) 0-0 8, Saia 1 0-0 2, W. Irving 1 2-5 4. Totals 11 (5) 18-23 55.

SL: Burkhardt 1 0-0 2, Saylor Steele 1 0-0 2, Saige Steele 0 (1) 0-0 3, Lindstrom 2 (1) 3-4 10, H. Hay 1 0-0 2, K. Hay 0 (1) 0-0 3, Lamprecht 2 2-3 6, Vandevelde 0 (2) 0-0 6, Fitzgerald 1 (1) 2-2 7, Clark 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 (6) 9-7 47.

-----

After the 69-47 loss to Silver Lake, the Royal Valley boys finished their regular season 6-8 in the Big Seven League (sixth) and 8-12 overall.

Box scores were unavailable at press time.

The Panthers will compete in a 3A sub-state tournament at Perry-Lecompton next week.

Other schools competing include Bishop Ward, Jefferson West, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fee Trail, Silver Lake and Wellsville.

The tournament runs Feb. 25 through March 2 and brackets and seedings were set to be released today but were not available at press time.