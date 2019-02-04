Royal Valley Baseball vs. ACCHS March 21, 2019

The Royal Valley Panthers got the new prep baseball season off to a good start on Thursday, March 21, winning both games of a home doubleheader versus Atchison County Community High School by scores of 15-0 in the three-inning first game and 17-3 in the five-inning second one.

“Our pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes and getting ahead of the count on the hitters,’’ said RV head coach Trent Oliva. “We were able to make the routine plays behind our pitcher. Offensively, we were able to get baserunners on and have some timely hits and capitalize on ACCHS mistakes.’’

Coach Oliva said 6-3 junior pitcher Isaac Neuner pitched the three-inning first game, striking out eight batters and allowing no hits.

The coach also said 6-3 freshman Brady Klotz hit a home run in game one.

Other stats from game one included – 6-1 sophomore Nathan DeCoteau scoring two runs and having two RBI and a walk; 5-10 sophomore Cole Dressman scoring one run, getting one hit, two RBI and a walk; Isaac Neuner scoring one run, getting two hits and two RBI; 6-5 senior Ben Neuner with one run scored and one hit (a double); Brady Klotz with two runs scored with one hit and two RBI; 5-10 sophomore Jack Wiedmann with one run scored and one walk; 6-0 junior Tegan Ruddy with two runs scored, one hit and a walk; 5-6 freshman Kendon Wege with two runs scored and one hit; and 5-8 senior Garrett Pruyser with three runs scored, one hit and two walks.

The Panthers also stole 10 bases in the game. Tiger pitcher Oswalt pitched a third inning allowing one hit and five runs and walked three. Courter pitched one inning allowing three hits, six runs, struckout two and walked three. Wilson pitched one and a third inning allowing four hits (including a home run), four runs and struckout one.

In game two, Klotz pitched three innings and was credited with the win. He struckout eight, walked three, gave up three hits and two runs. DeCoteau pitched two innings striking out three, walking one and allowing one hit and one run. Other highlights for RV in game two included Dressman going 2 for 4 at the plate (including a double) with three RBI and Klotz going 2 for 4 (including a double) with four RBI.

Other RV highlights included DeCoteau with two runs scored, one hit, an RBI and a walk; I. Neuner three runs scored, one hit and a walk; B. Neuner with a walk and an RBI; Ruddy with one run scored, one hit and a walk; 5-9 freshman Jake Kelly with a run scored; Pruyser with a run scored and a walk; 6-0 sophomore Colin Everts with a run scored, one hit, an RBI and a walk; and 5-8 freshman Cooper Daughtery with two runs scored and two walks. The Panthers also had 19 stolen bases.

Hettherington, Courter, Wilson and C. Miller each had one hit for the Tigers. Koontz pitched two innings allowing six hits, eight runs, two walks and struckout two. Page pitched a third inning allowing one hit, five runs and four walks. M. Scholz pitched 1.2 innings allowing one hit, four runs, walked two and struckout one.