Royal Valley Baseball takes the loss to Council Grove in round one of regionals

The Royal Valley Panthers varsity baseball team started regional play on Monday. The 4-12 Panthers traveled to Council Grove for the first round of play against the 11-9 Braves.

The Panthers lost this close game, 6-5, which ended their season.

“We made a couple of communication mistakes in the first inning that allowed three runs to score and we were just unable to fight back,’’ said RV head coach Scott Ternes after the game.

The Panthers trailed the Braves 4-3 after three innings and still trailed the Braves 4-3 after five innings.

In the other Class 3A regional baseball games involving the Riley County regional, 7-12 Marysville beat 5-15 St. Marys, 11-0, and 13-7 Riley County beat 3-15 Rossville, 9-3.

