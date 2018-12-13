Royal Valley and ACCHS Wrestling at Wamego 2018

The 2018-2019 Royal Valley Panthers and The ACCHS Tigers wrestling teams on Saturday, Dec. 1 traveled to Wamego for the Raider Classic tournament. Royal Valley finished 11th as a team with 61 points and ACCHS finished fifth with 139.5 points.

Jason Ogden, in his first year as head coach of the Panther wrestling team, said this morning that the Wamego tournament was “a real eye-opener’’ for his team.

“There was a lot of tough competition like we will see at our regional wrestling tournament at 4A Smoky Valley,’’ coach Ogden said.

This week, he said, the team continues work in the bottom and top positions along with more conditioning.

“We’re getting there conditioning wise,’’ he said.

While this year is coach Ogden’s first season as head coach of the team, he was an assistant coach on the team last season and has many years of experience coaching youth wrestling, including time as the coach for the state’s youth wrestlers qualifying for national competition at Fargo, N.D.

Assistant coach for the team this season is Tanner Ogden.

The team scores at the Raider Classic were as follows:

1. Salina Central 331 points, 2. Abilene 239.5 points, 3. Ottawa 186.5 points, 4. Concordia 148 points, 5. ACCHS 139.5 points, 6. Tonganoxie 109 points, 7. Nickerson 108 points, 8. Rock Creek 97 points, 9. Wamego 85.5 points, 10. Sabetha 67 points, 11. Royal Valley 61 points, 12. Chase County 58 points, 13. Hayden 46 points, 14. Falls City 44 points and 15. Herington 37.5 points.

The individual results were as follows for Royal Valley and ACCHS by weight class:

106

Mason Scholz, ACCHS (4-1) placed third and scored 21 team points.

*Round 1 – Scholz (ACCHS) over Gavin Shoup (Rock Creek) fall 1:03.

*Round 3 – Scholz (ACCHS) over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) by dec. 9-7.

*Quarterfinal – Scholz (ACCHS) over Zack Cunningham (Ottawa) by fall 0:48.

*Semifinal – Ty Adam (Salina Central) over Scholz (ACCHS) by fall 0:28.

*Third place match – Scholz (ACCHS) over Nichole Moore (Nickerson) by fall 1:25.

113

Landon Brown, ACCHS (1-4) placed sixth and scored five team points.

*Round 1 – Slade Adam (Salina Central) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 1:17.

*Round 2 – Gage Cooper (Nickerson) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 0:21.

*Round 3 – Robert Cooks (Ottawa) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 3:23.

*Consolation Bracket – Brown (ACCHS) over Eli Shoup (Rock Creek) by fall 1:16.

*Fifth place match – Cooks (Ottawa) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 1:22.

120

Brodie Page, ACCHS (4-1) placed second and scored 27 team points.

*Round 1 – Page (ACCHS) over Judson Mathis (Royal Valley) by fall 1:07.

*Round 2 – Page (ACCHS) over Aaron Quillen (Ottawa) by fall 0:22.

*Round 3 – Page (ACCHS) over Gus Haug (Abilene) by fall 1:46.

*Round 5 – Page (ACCHS) over Hunter Harris (Tonganoxie) by major dec. 16-8.

*First place match – Elix Hernandez (Salina Central) over Page (ACCHS) by fall 1:48.

Junior Judson Mathis, Royal Valley (2-3) placed seventh and scored five team points.

*Round 1 – Page (ACCHS) over Mathis (Royal Valley) by fall 1:07.

*Round 3 – Mathis (Royal Valley) over Quillen (Ottawa) by dec. 9-8.

*Round 4 – Harris (Tonganoxie) over Mathis (Royal Valley) by fall 1:23.

*Round 5 – Haug (Abilene) over Mathis (Royal Valley) by fall 1:27.

*Seventh place match – Mathis (Royal Valley) over Aidan Davis (Falls City) by forfeit.

126

Colton Scholz, ACCHS (3-2) placed fourth and scored 18 team points.

*Round 1 – Scholz (ACCHS) over Brogan Isley (Nickerson) by fall 0:40.

*Round 2 – Scholz (ACCHS) over Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia) by fall 1:45.

*Round 4. Scholz (ACCHS) over Ryder Kuntz (Abilene) by fall 0:43.

*Round 5 – Isaiah Harder (Salina Central) over Scholz (ACCHS) by fall 3:18.

*Third place match – Trint Rogers (Chase County) over Scholz (ACCHS) by fall 3:41.

132

Colby Smith, ACCHS (4-1) placed third and scored 21.5 team points.

*Round 2 – Kaden Dillon (Sabetha) over Smith (ACCHS) by fall 4:42.

*Round 3 – Smith (ACCHS) over Scott Austin-Riffel (Abilene) by dec. 9-8.

*Round 4 – Smith (ACCHS) over Caleb Purvis (Rock Creek) by TF 5:19.

*Round 5 – Smith (ACCHS) over Bryar Barnett (Royal Valley) by fall 2:33.

*Third place match – Smith (ACCHS) over Kael Lane (Ottawa) by fall 1:43.

Sophomore Bryar Barnett, Royal Valley (2-3) placed seventh and scored seven team points.

*Round 1 – Austin-Riffel (Abilene) over Barnett (Royal Valley) by fall 1:59.

*Round 3 – Barnett (Royal Valley) over Purvis (Rock Creek) by fall 3:50.

*Round 4 – Dillon (Sabetha) over Barnett (Royal Valley) by fall 0:29.

*Round 5 – Smith (ACCHS) over Barnett (Royal Valley) by fall 2:33.

*Seventh place match – Barnett (Royal Valley) over Conner White (Hayden) by fall 4:40.

138

Tiler Hewitt, ACCHS (3-2) placed fourth and scored 18 team points.

*Round 1 – Hewitt (ACCHS) over Richard Blevins (Ottawa) by fall 0:38.

*Round 2 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) over Hewitt (ACCHS) by fall 3:41.

*Round 3 – Hewitt (ACCHS) over Izaak Meyer (Wamego) by fall 2:20.

*Round 4 – Hewitt (ACCHS) won with a bye.

*Third place match – Nathan Brown (Concordia) over Hewitt (ACCHS) by fall 3:30.

Sophomore Maya Ogden, Royal Valley (1-4) placed ninth and scored two team points.

*Round 2 – Brown (Concordia) over Ogden (Royal Valley) by fall 1:14.

*Round 3 – Drew Burenheide (Rock Creek) over Ogden (Royal Valley) by fall 2:09.

*Round 4 – Braden Mitchell (Sabetha) over Ogden (Royal Valley) by major dec. 11-1.

*Round 5 – Kenneth Crawford (Herington) over Ogden (Royal Valley) by fall 0:32.

*Ninth place match – Ogden (Royal Valley) won with a bye.

152

Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS (2-3) placed sixth and scored nine team points.

*Round 1 – Koontz (ACCHS) over Cody Wanklyn (Wamego) by fall 0:14.

*Round 2 – Kray True (Salina Central) over Koontz (ACCHS) by fall 0:44.

*Quarterfinal – Keyan Miller (Concordia) over Koontz (ACCHS) by fall 1:18.

*Consolation Round 1 – Koontz (ACCHS) over Alex Ahn (Hayden) by fall 0:42.

*Fifth place match – Gabe Setters (Ottawa) over Koontz (ACCHS) by fall 3:28.

160

Senior Karsen Smith, Royal Valley (2-3) placed sixth and scored nine team points.

*Round 1 – Smith (Royal Valley) over Alex Brown (ACCHS) by fall 3:11.

*Round 2 – Dylan Stewart (Nickerson) over Smith (Royal Valley) by fall 2:45.

*Quarterfinal – Hunter Schroeder (Concordia) over Smith (Royal Valley) by fall 1:50.

*Consolation Round 1 – Smith (Royal Valley) over Jacob Stanley (Hayden) by fall 0:12.

*Fifth place match – Stewart (Nickerson) over Smith (Royal Valley) by dec. 4-3.

Alex Brown, ACCHS (2-3) placed 10th and scored four team points.

*Round 1 – Smith (Royal Valley) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 3:11.

*Round 3 – Stewart (Nickerson) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 2:24.

*Round 4 – Brown (ACCHS) over Riley Eveland (Wamego) by forfeit.

*Round 5 – Brown (ACCHS) won with a bye.

*Round 6 – Nick Hernandez (Tonganoxie) over Brown (ACCHS) by fall 0:11.

170

Senior Bryce Garrison, Royal Valley (3-2) placed fourth and scored 18 team points. Garrison was a state-qualifier in wrestling last season for the Panthers.

*Round 1 – Garrison (Royal Valley) over Ian Bottom (Rock Creek) by fall 0:25.

*Round 2 – Garrison (Royal Valley) over Jonathan Joice (ACCHS) by fall 1:23.

*Round 4 – Garrison (Royal Valley) over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) by fall 3:03.

*Round 5 – Jarin Gomez (Nickerson) over Garrison (Royal Valley) by SV 13-11.

*Third place match – Cayman Munson (Salina Central) over Garrison (Royal Valley) by dec. 5-3.

Jonathan Joice, ACCHS (1-4) placed eighth and scored three team points.

*Round 2 – Garrison (Royal Valley) over Joice (ACCHS) by fall 1:23.

*Round 3 – Gomez (Nickerson) over Joice (ACCHS) by fall 0:22.

*Round 4 – Joice (ACCHS) over Bottom (Rock Creek) by fall 1:46.

*Round 5 – Wuthnow (Abilene) over Joice (ACCHS) by fall 1:13.

*Seventh place match – Cael Budke (Chase County) over Joice (ACCHS) by forfeit.

182

Ivan Smith, ACCHS (2-3) placed seventh and scored six team points.

*Round 1 – Smith (ACCHS) over Robert Trost (Concordia) by fall 1:32.

*Round 3 – Taylon Peters (Salina Central) over Smith (ACCHS) by fall 1:13.

*Quarterfinals – Brett Ferguson (Ottawa) over Smith (ACCHS) by fall 0:33.

*Consolation Round 1 – Kolton McCrary (Tonganoxie) over Smith (ACCHS) by fall 0:37.

*Seventh place match – Smith (ACCHS) over Shane Simonsen (Wamego) by forfeit.

195

Sebastian Longbreak, ACCHS (0-5) placed eighth.

*Round 1 – Evan Bishop (Salina Central) over Longbreak (ACCHS) by fall 1:07.

*Round 2 – Makaeaa Forbes (ACCHS) over Longbreak (ACCHS) by fall 2:15.

*Round 3 – Conor Bruch (Tonganoxie) over Longbreak (ACCHS) by fall 1:12.

Consolation Bracket – Jared Kruse (Sabetha) over Longbreak (ACCHS) by fall 1:08.

*Seventh place match – Cade Elswick (Wamego) over Longbreak (ACCHS) by DQ.

Makaea Forbes, ACCHS (2-3) placed sixth and scored seven team points.

*Round 1 – Bruch (Tonganoxie) over Forbes (ACCHS) by fall 4:31.

*Round 2 – Forbes (ACCHS) over Longbreak (ACCHS) by fall 2:15.

*Round 3 – Bishop (Salina Central) over Forbes (ACCHS) by fall 0:54.

*Consolation Bracket – Forbes (ACCHS) over Elswick (Wamego) by fall 3:08.

*Fifth place match – Kruse (Sabetha) over Forbes (ACCHS) by fall 0:37.

220

Freshman William Kralicek, Royal Valley (3-2) placed fourth and scored 18 team points.

*Round 1 – Kralicek (Royal Valley) over Clayton Stephenson (Hayden) by fall 4:47.

*Round 3 – Kralicek (Royal Valley) over Cameron Stanley (Rock Creek) by fall 3:04.

*Round 4 – Jacob Miller (Tonganoxie) over Kralicek (Royal Valley) by fall 1:33.

*Round 5 – Kralicek (Royal Valley) over Jordan Roberts (ACCHS) by fall 3:09.

*Third place match – Brandon Parker (Abilene) over Kralicek (Royal Valley) by fall 0:29.

Jordan Roberts, ACCHS (0-5) placed 10th.

*Round 2 – Miller (Tonganoxie) over Roberts (ACCHS) by fall 1:43.

*Round 3 – Stephenson (Hayden) over Roberts (ACCHS) by major dec. 12-3.

*Round 4 – Stanley (Rock Creek) over Roberts (ACCHS) by fall 2:13.

*Round 5 – Kralicek (Royal Valley) over Roberts (ACCHS) by fall 3:09.

*Ninth place match – Dalton Owen (Concordia) over Roberts (ACCHS) by fall 0:39.

285

Sophomore Mark Allen, Royal Valley (1-4) placed 10th and scored two team points.

*Round 2 – William Harris (Tonganoxie) over Allen (Royal Valley) by fall 0:22.

*Round 3 – Michael Oldham (Hayden) over Allen (Royal Valley) by fall 3:17.

*Round 4 – Allen (Royal Valley) over Alex Stutzman (Wamego) by forfeit.

*Round 5 – Ethan Wilkins (Salina Central) over Allen (Royal Valley) by fall 2:19.

*Ninth place match – Steven Riggs (Falls City) over Allen (Royal Valley) by fall 3:23.