Regional wrestling this week for Holton and Royal Valley

Holton and Royal Valley wrestling teams will compete Friday and Saturday, Feb.17-18, at regional wrestling tournaments.

The Wildcats will compete at the Class 4A Santa Fe Trail regional wrestling tournament along with Atchison, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Eudora, KC-Bishop Miege, KC-Piper, Jefferson West, Ottawa, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie and Topeka-Hayden.

The Panthers will compete at the Class 3A regional at Wabaunsee along with Maur Hill, Atchison-Riverbend, Burlingame, Council-Grove, Pleasant Ridge, ACCHS, Mission Valley, Herington, Hiawatha, Doniphan West, Leavenworth-Immaculata, Marysville, Onaga, Osage City, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Sabetha, Silver Lake, St. Marys, Wabuansee, and Riverside.

The top four placers in each weight class, at each the of four regional tournaments for each class, will compete at the Kansas State Wrestling Tournament set for Feb. 24-25.

The Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament will be held at Salina while the Class 3A-2A-1A State Wrestling Tournament will take place at Hays.

Additional wrestling note: Holton wrestler Tyler Price won his fourth straight Big Seven League wrestling title last Saturday, it was reported, winning the 170-pound class. Price now has a 30-5 record this season.

Price previously won league titles in the 120, 138 and 152 pound classes.

“Tyler has been an outstanding athlete his four years as a Holton Wildcat wrestler,’’ said HHS head coach Cullen Jackson. “Along with being a four-time league champion at a wide range of weight classes, he is also a two-time state medalist and has more than 130 career victories.’’