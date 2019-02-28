Regional Wrestling Class 4A and 321A 2019

The Holton and Royal Valley wrestling teams traveled to Linsborg-Smoky Valley for the Class 4A Regional Wrestling Tournament. The Wildcats finished in third place as a team out of 14 teams.

The Wildcats also had six wrestlers qualify for the state tournament on Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at Salina- Tony's Pizza Events Center.

This is the third year in a row that juniors Taygen Fletcher and Kolby Roush have qualified for the state wrestling tournament. Last year, Roush took third at state.

Two other Wildcats have qualified for the state wrestling tournament for the second straight season – sophomores Jake Barnes and Konnor Tammahill.

This year is the first year that senior Cael Jackson and his freshman brother Cayden Jackson have qualified for the state wrestling tournament.

Royal Valley, as a team, finished in 12th place out of 14 teams and had no state qualifiers.

The ACCHS Tigers wrestling team traveled to Rossville for the Class 321A Regional Wrestling Tournament. The Tigers, as a team, finished in sixth place out of 22 teams and had three qualify for the state tournament on Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at Fort Hays State University-Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Class 4A Team Scores

1. Marysville 226.5 points 2. Abilene 168 points 3. Holton 149 points 4. Santa Fe Trail 132 points 5. Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 80 points 6. Clay Center Community 77.5 points 7. Wamego 74 points 8. Russell 58.5 points 9. Concordia 56 points 10. St. George-Rock Creek 52 points 11. Chapman 46 points 12. Hoyt-Royal Valley 25 points 13. Topeka-Hayden 22 points 14. Meriden-Jefferson West 9 points.

Class 321A Team Scores

1. Riley County 144 points 2. Rossville 123 points 3. Silver Lake 118 points 4. Sabetha 115 points 5. Wathena-Riverside 90 points 6. Effingham-ACCHS 82 points 7. Wellsville 78 points 8. Council Grove 71 points 9. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 51 points 9. Eskridge-Mission Valley 51 points 11. Highland-Doniphan West 47 points 12. Osage City 44 points 12. Oskaloosa 44 points 14. St. Marys 33.5 points 15. White City 30 points 16. Atchison-Maur Hill 22 points 16. Easton-Pleasant Ridge 22 points 18. Onaga 15 points 19. Wabaunsee 13 points 20. Horton 6 points 20. Richmond-Central Heights 6 points 22. Burlingame 0 points.

Holton State Qualifiers

106 – Sophomore Jake Barnes, 1st place – Regional Champion.

120 – Freshman Cayden Jackson, 3rd place.

132 – Junior Kolby Roush, 1st place – Regional Champion.

138 – Junior Taygen Fletcher, 3rd place.

152 – Senior Cael Jackson, 1st place – Regional Champion.

182 – Sophomore Konnor Tannahill, 1st place – Regional Champion.

ACCHS State Qualifiers

106 – Freshman Mason Scholz, 3rd place.

120 – Sophomore Brodie Page, 3rd place.

138 – Freshman Tiler Hewitt, 2nd place.

Holton State Qualifiers Regional Matches

106 – Jake Barnes (32-6) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal - Barnes (Holton) 32-6 won by fall over Hunter Picking (Chapman) 12-16 (Fall 3:02).

*Semifinal - Barnes (Holton) 32-6 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 29-14 (Dec 6-0).

*1st Place Match - Barnes (Holton) 32-6 won by decision over Rhett Koppes (Clay Center Community) 28-3 (Dec 5-0)

120 – Cayden Jackson (25-13) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Jackson (Holton) 25-13 won by fall over Joseph Mitchell (Chapman) 3-15 (Fall 0:52).

*Quarterfinal - Jackson (Holton) 25-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over Gus Haug (Abilene) 16-15 (SV-1 7-5).

*Semifinal - Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 26-11 won by fall over Jackson (Holton) 25-13 (Fall 1:07).

*Cons. Semi - Jackson (Holton) 25-13 won by fall over Devin Siebert (Wamego) 18-17 (Fall 0:24).

*3rd Place Match - Cayden Jackson (Holton) 25-13 won by fall over Tanner Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 24-20 (Fall 4:23).

132 – Kolby Roush (34-5) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal - Roush (Holton) 34-5 won by fall over Caleb Purvis (St. George-Rock Creek) 11-17 (Fall 0:24).

*Semifinal - Roush (Holton) 34-5 won by fall over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 26-14 (Fall 0:51).

*1st Place Match - Roush (Holton) 34-5 won by fall over Adler Pierson (Wamego) 10-6 (Fall 5:21).

138 – Taygen Fletcher (21-7) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Fletcher (Holton) 21-7 won by fall over Nathan Brown (Concordia) 12-16 (Fall 2:00).

*Quarterfinal - Fletcher (Holton) 21-7 won by fall over Justin Henderson (Chapman) 14-16 (Fall 5:31).

*Semifinal - Drew Burenheide (St. George-Rock Creek) 36-6 won by decision over Fletcher (Holton) 21-7 (Dec 7-4).

*Cons. Semi - Fletcher (Holton) 21-7 won by decision over Carter Greenfield (Santa Fe Trail) 24-11 (Dec 4-3).

*3rd Place Match - Fletcher (Holton) 21-7 won by decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 24-14 (Dec 3-2).

152 – Cael Jackson (33-7) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Jackson (Holton) 33-7 won by fall over Hunter Trostle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-23 (Fall 1:48).

*Quarterfinal - Jackson (Holton) 33-7 won by fall over Drake Siebert (Wamego) 1-2 (Fall 2:28).

*Semifinal - Jackson (Holton) 33-7 won by decision over Caden Pfeifer (Russell) 28-11 (Dec 4-3).

*1st Place Match - Jackson (Holton) 33-7 won by decision over Derek Roever (Marysville) 28-14 (Dec 5-3).

182 – Konnor Tannahill (33-3) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Tannahill (Holton) 33-3 received a bye.

*Quarterfinal - Tannahill (Holton) 33-3 won by fall over Robert Trost (Concordia) 8-21 (Fall 0:26).

*Semifinal - Tannahill (Holton) 33-3 won by fall over Will DeVader (Topeka-Hayden) 22-4 (Fall 2:58).

*1st Place Match - Tannahill (Holton) 33-3 won by fall over Matt Lindhorst (Marysville) 27-9 (Fall 1:30).

ACCHS State Qualifiers Regional Matches

106 – Mason Scholz (33-5) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Scholz (Effingham-ACCHS) 33-5 won by fall over Noah Edwards (Wellsville) 3-15 (Fall 0:44).

*Quarterfinal - Scholz (Effingham-ACCHS) 33-5 won by fall over Jesse Rodgers (Council Grove) 25-13 (Fall 1:57).

*Semifinal - Trevor Ragland (Easton-Pleasant Ridge) 22-4 won by decision over Scholz (Effingham-ACCHS) 33-5 (Dec 2-1).

*Cons. Semi - Scholz (Effingham-ACCHS) 33-5 won by fall over Devin Dultmeier (Silver Lake) 20-9 (Fall 1:20).

*3rd Place Match - Scholz (Effingham-ACCHS) 33-5 won by fall over Tyler Fief (Riley County) 19-16 (Fall 2:00).

120 – Brodie Page (22-12) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Page (Effingham-ACCHS) 22-12 won by fall over Antony Wyatt (Burlingame) 3-13 (Fall 0:48).

*Quarterfinal - Page (Effingham-ACCHS) 22-12 won by fall over Austin Geeting (Wathena-Riverside) 18-15 (Fall 0:47)

*Semifinal - Alex Archer (Rossville) 32-5 won by fall over Page (Effingham-ACCHS) 22-12 (Fall 4:14).

*Cons. Semi - Page (Effingham-ACCHS) 22-12 won by fall over Leif Malm (Atchison-Maur Hill) 11-15 (Fall 2:36).

*3rd Place Match - Page (Effingham-ACCHS) 22-12 won by fall over Wyatt Johnson (Council Grove) 29-6 (Fall 2:57).

138 – Tiler Hewitt (18-13) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 - Hewitt (Effingham-ACCHS) 18-13 won by fall over Micheal Gugelman (Sabetha) 7-18 (Fall 1:59).

*Quarterfinal - Hewitt (Effingham-ACCHS) 18-13 won by fall over Chase Bacon (Council Grove) 19-18 (Fall 1:25).

*Semifinal - Hewitt (Effingham-ACCHS) 18-13 won by decision over Peyton Cook (Silver Lake) 27-15 (Dec 10-7).

*1st Place Match - Sam Twombly (Rossville) 30-15 won by fall over Hewitt (Effingham-ACCHS) 18-13 (Fall 5:41).