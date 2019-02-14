Regional Wrestling Assignments 2019

KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) has announced its regional wrestling assignments for area prep teams.

The regionals are set for Friday and Saturday this week.

Class 4A Regional Wrestling Tournament at Lindsborg-Smoky Valley

Schools - Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia, Holton, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Marysville, Meriden-Jefferson West, Russell, Santa Fe Trail, St. George-Rock Creek, Topeka-Hayden and Wamego.

Class 321A Regional Wrestling Tournament at Rossville - Schools

Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy, Burlingame, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Council Grove, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Effingham-Atchison County Community, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Highland-Doniphan West, Horton, Onaga, Osage City, Oskaloosa, Richmond-Central Heights, Riley County, Rossville, Sabetha, Silver Lake, St. Marys, Wabaunsee, Wakefield, Wathena-Riverside, Wellsville and White City.

The Class 4A state wrestling tournament will be held Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at Salina’ Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

The Class 321-A state wrestling tournament will be held Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Fort Hays State University’s Gross Memorial Coliseum.