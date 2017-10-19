The regional cross country sites and teams have been announced and are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. They include:

4A – Lansing HS (Wyandotte County Park) Girls – 10:45 a.m. Boys – 12:15 p.m.

Atchison, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Holton, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Kansas City-Piper, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Marysville, Meriden-Jeff West, Santa Fe Trail, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie and Topeka-Hayden.

3A – Riley County HS (Leonardville Golf Course) Girls – 10:40 a.m. Boys – 12 p.m.

Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Effingham-ACCHS, Hiawatha, Horton, Hoyt-Royal Valley, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, St. Marys and Wathena-Riverside.

2A – Riley County HS (Leonardville Golf Course) Girls – 10 a.m. Boys – 11:20 a.m.

Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Brookville-Ell-Saline, Herington, Jackson Heights, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Lincoln, Salina-Sacred Heart, Salina-St. John’s Military Academy, Smith Center, Solomon, Wabaunsee and Winchester-JCN.

1A – Washington County HS (Washington-Cedar Hills GC) Girls – 10 a.m. Boys – 10:45 a.m.

Atchison-Riverbend International School, Axtell, Beloit-St. John’s, Centralia, Clyde-Clifton-Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Junction City-St. Xavier, Miltonvale, Onaga, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Tescott, Troy, Valley Falls, Wakefield, Washington County, Wetmore and Wilson.