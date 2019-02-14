Regional and Sub-State Basketball Schedules

KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) has announced its Regional and Sub-State Assignments involving area prep basketball teams.

The sites and schedules are as follows:

Class 3A Sub-State Basketball at Marysville - Monday, Feb. 25 – Saturday, March 2.

Schools - Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Hiawatha, Holton, Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central and Wathena-Riverside.

Class 3A Sub-State Basketball at Perry-Lecompton – Monday, Feb. 25 – Saturday, March 2.

Schools - Hoyt-Royal Valley, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Meriden-Jefferson West, Perry-Lecompton, Pomona-West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake and Wellsville.

Class 2A Sub-State Basketball at Blue Rapids-Valley Heights – Monday, Feb. 25 – Saturday, March 2.

Schools - Belleville-Republic County, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Effingham-Atchison County Community, Horton, Jackson Heights, McLouth, Oskaloosa and Winchester-Jefferson County North.

Class 1A Regional Basketball at Onaga – Monday, Feb. 18 - Saturday, Feb. 23.

Schools - Axtell, Centralia, Highland-Doniphan West, Onaga, Troy, Valley Falls and Wetmore.