Regianal, Sub-State and State Sites for Cross Country, Volleyball and Girls Golf

KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) has released the regional, sub-state and state sites and teams for cross country, volleyball and girls golf.

In the Class 4A, Class 3A and 2A regional cross country meet, there are four regional sites, three teams qualify for state at each regional and the top 10 runners qualify with the possibility of additional individual qualifiers.

In the Class 1A regional cross country meet, there are three regional sites, four teams qualify for state at each regional and top 10 runners qualify with the possibility of additional individual qualifiers.

Class 4A Regional

Cross Country

*Baldwin (Baldwin Golf Course) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:45 a.m. – Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Kansas City-Piper, Louisburg, Ottawa, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege and Tonganoxie.

Class 4A State Cross Country Site: Wamego Country Club.

Class 3A Regional

Cross Country

*Riley County (Leonardville Golf Course) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:40 a.m. – Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy, Council Grove, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Effingham-Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS), Hiawatha, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Marysville, Meriden-Jefferson West, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Sabetha, Santa Fe Trail, Seneca-Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, St. George-Rock Creek and St. Marys.

Class 3A State Cross Country Site: Lawrence-Rim Rock Farm.

Class 2A Regional

Cross Country

*Alma-Wabaunsee (11th and Ohio in Alma) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:45 a.m. – Allen-Northern Heights, Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Herington, Horton, Jackson Heights, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Rossville, Wabaunsee, Wathena-Riverside and Winchester-Jefferson County North.

Class 2A State Cross Country Site: Wamego Country Club.

Class 1A Regional

Cross Country

*Washington County (Washington-Cedar Hills Golf Course) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:40 a.m. – Almena-Northern Valley, Axtell, Beloit-St. John’s, Centralia, Clyde-Clifton-Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Hanover, Highland-Doniphan West, Junction City-St. Xavier, Lincoln, Linn, Mankato-Rock Hills, Miltonvale, Onaga, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Tescott, Tipton Catholic, Troy, Valley Falls, Wakefield, Washington County, Wetmore and Wilson.

Class 1A State Cross Country Site: Wamego Country Club.

---

The Class 4A Sub-State volleyball tournament will have 36 schools in the class. These schools have been divided into two groups of 18 on a geographical basis.

Each group of 18 schools will conduct four sub-state tournaments (two five-team tournaments and two four-team tournaments). The top four seeds will host a tournament.

Class 4A Volleyball

Sub-State (Saturday, Oct.26).

*Towanda-Circle – Abilene, Andale, Augusta, Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Clearwater, El Dorado, Holton, Mulvane, Nickerson, Pratt, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington and Winfield.

Class 4A Volleyball State Site: Hutchinson Community College.

The Class 3A Sub-State volleyball tournament will have 64 schools. These schools will conduct eight sub-state tournaments of eight schools.

Class 3A Volleyball

Sub-State (Saturday,

Oct. 26).

*Perry-Lecompton – Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Meriden-Jefferson West, Perry-Lecompton, Pomona-West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail and Wellsville.

*Seneca-Nemaha Central – Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy, Concordia, Effingham-Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS), Hiawatha, Marysville, Riley County, Sabetha and Seneca-Nemaha Central.

Class 3A Volleyball State Site: Hutchinson Community College.

The Class 2A Sub-State volleyball tournament will have 65 schools. These schools will conduct eight sub-state tournaments of eight schools (one sub-state tournament of nine schools at 2A).

Class 2A Sub-State

(Saturday, Oct. 26).

*Winchester-Jefferson County North – Horton, Jackson Heights, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Wathena-Riverside and Winchester-Jefferson County North.

Class 2A Volleyball State Site: Dodge City-United Wireless Arena.

The Class 1A Regional and Sub-State tournaments, regional assignments/tournaments will have 16 Class 1A regional tournaments will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Class 1A schools are divided geographically into four areas/groups. Each group will have four regional tournaments with the same number of schools if possible. A total of 107 schools, three groups at 27 schools and one group at 26 schools. Each group has four regional Tournaments of six or seven schools.

The top two teams from each regional tournament will advance to their area sub-state tournament and be placed in opposite brackets.

Class 1A Volleyball

Regional (Tuesday, Oct. 22).

*Axtell – Axtell, Centralia, Highland-Doniphan West, Onaga, Troy, Valley Falls and Wetmore.

Class 1A Volleyball State Site: Dodge City-United Wireless Arena.

---

Class 4A Regional Girls Golf (Monday, Oct. 14)

Tee Time 9 a.m.

*Anderson County (Garnett Country Club) – Garnett-Anderson County, Holton, Kansas City-Piper, Ottawa, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie and Wamego.

Class 4A Girls Golf State Site: Hesston Golf Course.