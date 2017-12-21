Peyton Williams K-State Basketball

After a 10-day break for first semester final exams, the Kansas State women’s basketball team resumed its five-game home stand on Dec. 16 with a 66-51 win over Little Rock. K-State is 6-0 at home this season.

Kansas State (8-2) was led by sophomore forward Peyton Williams with a career-high 25 points on a career-best 9-of-15 shooting and a 6-of-7 effort from the foul line. Williams also pulled in seven rebounds. This was her third time in double figures in K-State’s last four games.

Williams is the daughter of Eric and Heidi Williams and Kim Fertig, she is also the granddaughter of Carroll and Sandy Williams of Holton.

Kansas State trailed Little Rock, 14-9, with 2:56 to play in the opening quarter. The Trojans went in front using a 10-0 run over a four-and a half minute stretch.

The Wildcats stormed back and ended the first frame on a 10-0 run over their own, to take a 19-14 after the first. Williams scored the first six points of the run before Ashley Ray added a layup and Goth knocked down a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left. The Wildcats were 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the field in the opening quarter.

Little Rock started the second quarter with four quick points to pull within one, 19-18, at 9:02. K-State answered with a 13-2 run over a seven-minute stretch to build a 32-20 lead with 1:52 remaining in the first half. Williams registered six points during the run, while Goth added four and Rachel Ranke buried K-State first 3-pointer of the afternoon.

The Wildcats would outscore the Trojans 15-7 in the second quarter and hold Little Rock without a field goal for the final 5:39 of the quarter.

Williams finished the opening half with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and five rebounds. Goth added eight points and seven assists.

Williams scored five or K-State’s first seven points in the fourth quarter to push the Wildcats into their largest lead of the afternoon of 27, 61-34, with 6:32 remaining in the game. Little Rock would narrow the game to its final margin of 15, with the help of a 14-2 run over the final 4:26 of the quarter.

Williams tallied her third career double-double and her second this season with 15 points and 10 rebounds while also handing out three assists against Chicago State on Dec. 18. K-State won this game 99-51.

Williams has surpassed double figures in points in four of K-State’s last five games.

Kansas State concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule on Thursday, as the Wildcats host Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and available on the K-State Sports Network.