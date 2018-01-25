Panther Classic Royal Valley vs. Chapman

After going 0-2 during the first two days of the Panther Classic Tournament, the Royal Valley boys varsity basketball team ended on a high note with a win Saturday against Wabaunsee 76-47.

Chapman won the tournament that also included the Panthers, Santa Fe Trail and Wabaunsee.

“The effort is there,” said RV head coach Keith Pelton. “It’s just a matter of putting it all together. Before the last game, I told them to play hard, play together and have fun. When they play together, it’s fun to watch.”

The Panthers came out strong Saturday against Wabaunsee and led 38-22 at the half. RV had 28 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth.

Both RV players Darius Frisby and Masen Spoonhunter scored 23 points each for the Panthers during the game, including seven three-pointers for Frisby.

“I thought they did a good job of playing off each other,” he said. “We still have some areas we need to grow, but we’re taking steps.”

Jan. 20

RV: 18-20-28-10 – 76

Wab: 12-10-11-14 – 47

Individual statistics

RV: Frisby 8 (7) 0-0 23, M. Spoonhunter 11 1-2 23, Hale 5 (2) 0-0 12, Knoxsah 3 1-2 7, Wamego 1 (1) 0-0 3, Shopteese 1 0-0 2, Cumpton 1 0-0 2, B. Neuner 1 0-0 2, K. Spoonhunter 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 (10) 2-5 76.

Wab: Nelson 7 3-3 17, Murray 3 (3) 4-4 13, Wurtz 3 (2) 0-0 8, Brown 3 0-0 6, Frank 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 17 (6) 7-7 47.

---

On Friday, the second day of the tournament, the Panthers battled back and forth with Santa Fe Trail and fell 78-63.

The Chargers put up 22 points in the first quarter over RV’s 15 points. The Panthers rallied, however, and were up 40-35 at the half.

Pelton said the Panthers tried to contain Charger player John Long, who had 29 points during the game.

“We tried to limit him, but he can score a bunch of different ways,” Pelton said. “It just came down to the execution of a few things.”

The Panthers held the lead through the third quarter, but the Chargers had 24 points in the fourth and held the Panthers to six points to take the win.

Thunder Knoxsah led the Panthers with 14 points, and he was four for four at the line.

Jan. 19

RV: 15-25-17-6 – 63

SFT: 22-13-19-24 – 78

Individual statistics

RV: Knoxsah 5 4-4 14, M. Spoonhunter 5 2-2 12, Frisby 4 (2) 2-2 12, Wamego 3 (2) 2-2 10, K. Spoonhunter 3 (1) 0-0 7, Hale 2 (2) 0-0 6, Neuner 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 (7) 10-10 63.

SFT: Long 11 (3) 4-4 29, Herren 10 1-3 21, Berckefeldt 5 3-7 13, Huffman 1 (1) 5-8 8, Dunnaway 2 1-5 5, Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 (4) 14-27 78.

---

The opening round of the tournament paired RV with Chapman, who won the matchup, 61-56.

The Panthers took the first quarter 16-5 over the Irish, but Chapman rallied in the second quarter and led 27-21 at the half.

“We came out of the gate pretty well,” Pelton said. “In the second, we began getting away from what was working. It took us a while to get back into rhythm and get our confidence back.”

Chapman added 34 points in the second half while the Panthers tried to close the gap with 35 points.

“They had an advantage with their size, and they took advantage of that going down the stretch,” Pelton said of Chapman.

Chapman had seven three-pointers during the game, and the Panthers had five.

Masen Spoonhunter led the Panthers again with 25 points.

Jan. 18

RV: 16-5-12-23 – 56

Chap: 5-22-15-19 – 61

Individual statistics

RV: M. Spoonhunter 11 (1) 2-4 25, Frisby 5 (2) 1-2 13, Hale 3 (1) 0-0 7, K. Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4, Knoxsah 1 (1) 0-0 3, Shopteese 1 0-2 2, Wamego 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 (5) 3-12 56.

Chap: Warner 3 (1) 4-9 11, Wasulk 1 (1) 8-10 11, Colston 4 (2) 0-0 10, Loy 4 (1) 0-0 9, Jackson 2 4-6 8, Morgan 3 (1) 0-0 7, Riegal 0 (1) 0-0 3, Lovett 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 (7) 16-25 61.

Other tournament scores

Santa Fe Trail 78, Wabaunsee 47

Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 31

Chapman 57, Santa Fe Trail 43

The Panthers are now 4-8 overall.