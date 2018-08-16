OU Picked To Win The Big 12

The Oklahoma Sooners have been picked by sportswriters to finish at the top of the Big 12 Football Conference standings for the third consecutive year.

This year marks the sixth since 2011 in which the Sooners lad the preseason rankings, it was reported.

They have captured a Big 12-record 11 league titles, including the last three.

OU garnered 46 of the 52 first-place votes, it was reported.

West Virginia was chosen second with TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State rounding out the top five.

The Mountaineers received two first-place nods while TCU and UT had one each.

Kansas State was predicted to finish sixth, claiming two first-place votes followed by Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas.

The top two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Big 12 Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 1 to determine the Conference title.

The 2017 season concluded with the Big 12 leading the nation with 80 percent of its teams selected to bowl games, highlighted by Oklahoma’s second appearance in three years in a CFP semifinal.