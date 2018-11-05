New Jackson Heights Middle School track records set

At Jackson Heights Middle School, five new track and field records were set this season, it was reported.

*Jason Bosley – high jump – 5’ 9.5’’ - broke Mike Tanking’s record of 5’9’’ from 1998.

*Daniel Little – 1,600 meter run - 4:54.56 - broke Gary Keehn’s record of 5:02.81 set in 1980.

*Megan Meddock - shot put – 35’ 9’’ broke Carrie Lierz 35’5’’ from 2007.

*Kanyon Olberding – triple jump – 33’4.5’’ broke Kylie Hufford’s record of 32’3’’ from 1999.

*Kanyon Olberding, Kaylee Thompson, Rebekah Hufltes and Mallori Mulroy - 4x100-meter relay - 57.11 broke the 57.9 record of C. George, J. Rottinghaus, S. Daily and M. Teter from 1984.