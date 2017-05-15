NEK Middle School League Track

The Northeast Kansas middle school league track meet was held this past Saturday, May 6. Jackson Heights Middle School athletes competed at the meet.

On the boys side, the seventh-grade boys placed first as a team in the finals with a score of 106.

JH seventh-grader Megan Meddock took first place in the girls shot put event.

JH seventh-grader Daniel Little took first place in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.

JH seventh grader Hudson Roles also took first place in the discus and shot put events, while JH seventh grader Jason Bosley placed first in the long jump event.

In the eighth-grade division, JH’s Colby Doyle took first in the boys discus throw event, while teammate Taylor Wamego placed first in the shot put event.

Several JH athletes also set new Northeast Kansas League track and field records at the meet.

*Daniel Little of JH now holds the seventh grade boys league record in the 1,600-meter run (5:20).

*Hudson Roles of JH now holds the seventh grade boys league record in the discus throw (118’5’’).

*Colby Doyle of JH now holds the league record in the eighth grade boys discus throw (124’-.5’’).

*Jason Bosley of JH now holds the league record in the seventh grade boys long jump (15’10’’).

*Hudson Roles of JH now holds the league record in the seventh grade boys shot put (38’5.5’’).

*Taylor Wamego of JH now holds the league record in the eighth grade boys shot put (45’5’’).

More results from the meet were as follows.

7th grade girls team results

1. Pleasant Ridge (122.5), 2. Jefferson County North (111), 3. Jackson Heights (66), 4. Oskaloosa (42), 5. Immaculata (32.5), 6. McLouth (26), 7. St. Benedict (22), 8. Valley Falls (6), 9. Everest (0).

7th grade girls individual results

100m Dash: 1. Aviana Nutsch (PR) 0:14.34.

200m Dash: 1. Kelsey Theis (PR) 0:29.90.

400m Dash: 1. Emma Robinson (PR) 1:5.92.

800m Run: 1. Olivia Favero (Immaculata) 2:42.00, 4. Annie Allen (JH) 2:52.00, 6. Makayla Mock (JH) 3:6.00.

1600m Run: 1. Olivia Favero (Immaculata) 6:6.00, 2. Annie Allen (JH) 6:9.00, 3. Makayla Mock (JH) 6:31.00.

4x100m Relay: 1. Pleasant Ridge 0:57.22, 3. Jackson Heights 1:2.00.

4x200m Relay: 1. Pleasant Ridge 2:6.00, 2. Jackson Heights 2:9.28.

75m Hurdles: 1. Aviana Nutsch (PR) 0:14.19.

Medley Relay: 1. Pleasant Ridge 2:9.00.

High Jump: 1. Adie Manville (JCN) 4’4”, 2. Mckenzie McMahon (JH) 4’2”.

Long Jump: 1. Monica Kern (JCN) 13’2.5”.

Triple Jump: 1. Aviana Nutsch (PR) 26’7”.

Shot Put: 1. Megan Meddock (JH) 28’2.5”, 2. Shelby Fox (JH) 24’9”.

Discus: 1. Lydia Tweed (JCN) 74’2”, 4. Shelby Fox (JH) 57’4”, 5. Megan Meddock (JH) 56’6”, 6. Sadie Raborn (JH) 56’2”.

7th grade boys team results

1. Jackson Heights (106), 2. Jefferson County North (89), 3. Oskaloosa (78), 4. Pleasant Ridge (59), 5. Everest (46), 6. McLouth (39), 7. Valley Falls (8), 8. Immaculata (7), 9. St. Benedict (0).

7th grade boys individual results

100m Dash: 1. Michael Keo (Everest) 0:13.20, 4. Jason Bosley (JH) 0:14.22.

200m Dash: 1. Michael Keo (Everest) 0:27.38, 3. Grant Amon (JH) 0:28.43.

400m Dash: 1. Michael Keo (Everest) 1:0.03, 2. Daniel Little (JH) 1:1.57.

800m Run: 1. Daniel Little (JH) 2:31.00, 6. Curtis Hundley (JH) 2:42.00.

1600m Run: 1. Daniel Little (JH) 5:20.00.

4x100m Relay: 1. Oskaloosa 0:55.54, 2. Jackson Heights 0:56.40.

4x200m Relay: 1. JCN 2:0.00, 4. Jackson Heights 2:18.00.

Medley Relay: 1. JCN 2:2.00, 5. Jackson Heights 2:14.00.

75m Hurdles: 1. Karson Worthington (JCN) 0:13.50.

High Jump: 1. Michael Keo (Everest) 5’2”, 2. Jason Bosley (JH) 5’2”, 3. Grant Amon (JH) 4’10”.

Long Jump: 1. Jason Bosley (JH) 15’10”, 2. Grant Amon (JH) 15’2.75”.

Triple Jump: 1. Jerred Willits (McLouth) 30’.

Shot Put: 1. Hudson Roles (JH) 38’5.5”.

Discus: 1. Hudson Roles (JH) 118’5”, 6. Brantley Dohl (JH) 74’6”.

8th grade girls team results

1. Oskaloosa (156), 2. Jefferson County North (74), 3. Pleasant Ridge (68), 4. McLouth (53), 5. Immaculata (51), 6. Jackson Heights (24), 7. Valley Falls (19), 8. St. Benedict (13), 9. Everest (6).

8th grade girls individual results

100m Dash: 1. Gabbi Taylor (Immaculata) 0:13.53.

200m Dash: 1. Gabbi Taylor (Immaculata) 0:27.70.

400m Dash: 1. Kassidy Robertson (JCN) 1:4.49.

800m Run: 1. Grace Reid (Oskaloosa) 2:48.00.

1600m Run: 1. Grace Reid (Oskaloosa) 6:6.00, 3. Shelby Phillips (JH) 6:22.00.

3200m Run: 1. Baylee Wolfe (McLouth) 13:16.00, 2. Shelby Phillips (JH) 14:12.00.

4x100m Relay: 1. JCN 0:55.20, 6. Jackson Heights 1:3.44.

4x200m Relay: 1. JCN 2:2.27, 6. Jackson Heights 2:13.43.

75m Hurdles: 1. Emma Schwinn (PR) 0:12.57.

Medley Relay: 1. Oskaloosa 2:7.57.

High Jump: 1. Lindsey Schuppe (Oskaloosa) 4’6”, 3. Sarah Marshall (JH) 4’2”.

Long Jump: 1. Regan Curry (Oskaloosa) 13’9”.

Triple Jump: 1. Regan Curry (Oskaloosa) 29’3”.

Shot Put: 1. Asa Kessinger (Oskaloosa) 33’5”.

Discus: 1. Asa Kessinger (Oskaloosa) 79’5.5”.

8th grade boys team results

1. Immaculata (92), 2. Pleasant Ridge (81), 3. Jefferson County North (79), 4. Oskaloosa (69), 5. McLouth (50), 6. Jackson Heights (48), 7. Valley Falls (31), 8. St. Benedict (10), 9. Everest (4).

8th grade boys individual results

100m Dash: 1. Shane Sachse (Immaculata) 0:12.72.

200m Dash: 1. Joseph Hernandez (Immaculata) 0:25.41.

400m Dash: 1. Keaton Comer (PR) 0:55.72.

800m Run: 1. Trevor Pentlin (JCN) 2:24.00, 3. Jason White (JH) 2:38.00.

1600m Run: 1. Trevor Pentlin (JCN) 5:21, 6. Garrett Klahr (JH) 5:58.39.

3200m Run: 1. Gus Forsberg (McLouth) 11:52.

4x100m Relay: 1. Immaculata 0:48.98, 4. Jackson Heights 0:55.28.

4x200m Relay: 1. JCN 1:51.00.

75m Hurdles: 1. Joseph Hernandez (Immaculata) 0:11.41, 5. Garrett Klahr (JH) 0:12.98.

Medley Relay: 1. Pleasant Ridge 1:51.00, 3. Jackson Heights 2:0.00.

High Jump: 1. Nate Hawk (VF) 5’6”, 4. Dylan Thompson (JH) 5’2”.

Long Jump: 1. Joseph Hernandez (Immaculata) 16’7”.

Triple Jump: 1. Keaton Comer (PR) 33’9.5”, 5. Dylan Thompson (JH) 31’1.5”, 6. Garrett Klahr (JH) 30’7”.

Shot Put: 1. Taylor Wamego (JH) 45’5”, 6. Colby Doyle (JH) 33’0.5”.

Discus: 1. Colby Doyle (JH) 124’0.5”, 6. Taylor Wamego (JH) 84’6”.