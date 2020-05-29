NCAA Division I Athletics Update 2020

DI Council allows football, basketball to have voluntary athletics activities starting June 1 – MP

The NCAA Division I football and basketball student-athletes can participate in on-campus voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1, the Division I Council decided in a virtual meeting recently, as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed.

Additionally, Council members extended the blanket waiver allowing teams in those sports to require eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities through the end of June, recognizing that some student-athletes won’t be able return to campus or will not be comfortable doing so.

The status of voluntary athletics activities in all other sports and summer access activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball will be determined via electronic vote.

The Council members emphasized the importance of protecting student-athlete health and safety as schools make decisions about opening facilities for voluntary activities. The Council members also said that access to facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limits.

Voluntary on-campus athletics activity must be initiated by the student-athlete. Coaches may not be present unless a sport-specific safety exception allows it, and activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach, it was reported.

The Council also approved a limited moratorium on Council-governance, conference-sponsored legislative proposals for the 2020-21 legislative cycle. Exceptions to the moratorium include conference-sponsored proposals related to transfer eligibility; the use of a student-athlete’s name, image and likeness; and concepts intended to address the impact of COVID-19.

In addition, conferences may submit legislative concepts that are essential to the operation of the division, related to significant membership priorities or advance the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ strategic areas of emphasis, including its modernization agenda. The Council will determine whether concepts meet the required parameters. The moratorium is effective immediately.

Additionally, the Council decided legislation introduced by the Council must follow the same parameters.