MSP One Last Game (Senior Send Off) 2020

Holton High School softball players participating in the “One Last Game’’ event were, front row, left to right, Grace Utz, Kinleigh Rhodd (senior), Savy Booth (senior), Bailey Flewelling (senior), Jewel Lutz (senior) and Macey Patch. Second row, left to right, Timber Wilson, Justina Raye, Staci Bond, coach Carlene McManigal, coach John Deitrich, coach Emmy Tanking, Brooke Flewelling, Gracie Gallagher, Olivia Summers and Macey Gross. Photo by Michael Powls

Royal Valley High School softball players participating in the recent “One Last Game’’ event were, front row, left to right, Emma McKinsey, Andi Clements, KJ Miller, Breauna Jewell, Sydney Stithem and back row, left to right, Mae Joslin (senior), Kenzie Ogden (senior), Hadley Gregory (senior), Reaghan Koon (senior), coach Samantha Swank, Cassidy White (senior), Cassidy Parks (senior), Jenna Elmer (senior) and Abbigail Harding (senior). Photo by Michael Powls