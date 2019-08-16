Midwest Power 14A Softball Team 2019

MidWest Power became the 14A 2019 Midwest National Fastpitch Softball Champions after beating out a field of teams from Minnesota to Texas on Saturday, July 27, it has been reported.

The National Championship tournament consisted of four days of pool and bracket play in both Liberty, Mo. and Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Local members of the team were Brooke Flewelling, daughter of Misty and Phil Flewelling of Holton, and Kennedy Bryan, daughter of K.J. and Jessica Bryan of Hoyt. Flewelling is also the granddaughter of Ken and Madeline Flewelling of Holton.

Sadie Walker, daughter of Paul and Katie Morris Walker of Eudora, is also a member of the team and the granddaughter of Tim and Sandee Morris of Holton.

Flewelling played shortstop for the team and finished the season with a .442 batting average, an OBP (on base percentage) of .510 and a SLG (slugging percentage) of .709.

Bryan played catcher, outfield and first base for the team. She finished the year with a batting average of .393 and an OBP of .420. Bryan received the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award in the tournament.

Walker pitched and played first base for the team. She finished the season with a .519 batting average, an OBP of .573 and a SLG of .573. Walker pitched 102 innings in the 2019 season, throwing, 1,471 pitches and facing 430 batters, while only walking 17. Her ERA (earned run average) was 1.510 and her WHIP (walks, hits, innings pitched) was .873. Walker received the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award for the tournament.

Flewelling will be a freshman at Holton High School, Bryan a freshman at Royal Valley High School and Walker a sophomore at Eudora High School for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

MidWest Power is coached by K.J. Bryan of Hoyt and Greg Anderson of Topeka.

Here’s the rundown of Midwest Power’s run at the 14A National Championships.

Midwest Power – 14A Pool C (Pool Play) Pool A – Pool F.

1. 14A (KS) – Midwest Power – 3-0.

2. 14A (MO) – Sting Select 04 – 2-1.

3. 14A (MN) – Clutch Hitters Flugstad – 1-2.

4. 14A (MO) – KC Dirt Devils 04 – 0-3.

Midwest Power – Pool Play Games.

Pool Play Game 1

*Midwest Power (KS) defeated KC Dirt Devils 04 (MO) 2-1.

Pool Play Game 2

*Midwest Power (KS) defeated Clutch Hitters Flugstad (MN) 10-1.

Pool Play Game 3

*Midwest Power (KS) defeated Sting Select 04 (MO) 4-1.

Midwest Power – 14A Bracket Play.

Game 1

*Midwest Power (KS) defeated Midwest Elite (KS).

Game 2

*Midwest Power (KS) defeated Firecracker WTX – Van Horn (TXW) 5-2.

Game 3

*Midwest Power (KS) defeated Fury Gold Bradley (NE) 8-4.

Game 4 – Championship Game (3 Games).

1. Midwest Power (KS) defeated Top Gun Academy Berryman (MO) 7-4.

2. Top Gun Academy Berryman (MO) defeated Midwest Power (KS) 11-4.

3. Midwest Power (KS) defeated Top Gun Academy Berryman (MO) 13-5.