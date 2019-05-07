Middle School Summer Volleyball League wrap up 2019

The Middle School Summer Volleyball League in Holton concluded last week on Thursday, June 27 at Holton High School and Holton Middle School.

On the final day of competition, the teams were paired based on their records over the previous weeks for tournament bracket play.

Here are the final results for the Middle School Summer Volleyball League:

Middle School Summer Volleyball League Final Standings Week 6:

Jeff West – 10-2

Valley Falls-Ellerman – 10-2

Hiawatha – 9-3

Holton-Keeling – 9-3

Royal Valley – 7-5

Holton-Tanking – 6-6

Jackson Heights – 6-6

Sabetha-Hertzler – 5-7

Holton-Bausch – 4-8

Sabetha-Meyer – 3-9

Valley Falls-Douthit – 2-10

Wetmore – 1-11

Week 6 Middle School

Final Bracket Results:

Court 1 – HHS

*Valley Falls-Ellerman defeated Jeff West 25-22 and 25-21.

*Valley Falls-Ellerman and Holton-Keeling 25-20 and26-24.

*Jeff West defeated Holton-Keeling 25-19, 18-25 and 15-10.

Court 2 – HHS

*Hiawatha defeated Sabetha-Hertzler 21-25, 25-20 and 16-14.

*Royal Valley defeated Sabetha-Hertzler 13-25, 27-25 and 15-12.

*Royal Valley defeated Hiawatha 21-25, 25-17 and 16-14.

Court 3 – HHS

*Jackson Heights defeated Holton-Tanking 17-25, 25-15 and 15-11.

*Holton-Tanking defeated Sabetha-Meyer 25-22 and 25-20.

*Jackson Heights defeated Sabetha-Meyer 25-16 and 25-12.

HMS

*Holton-Bausch defeated Valley Falls-Douthit 25-22, 25-27 and 15-7.

*Wetmore defeated Valley Falls-Douthit 14-25, 25-23 and 17-16.

*Holton-Bausch defeated Wetmore 25-12 and 25-13.