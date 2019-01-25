Middle school boys basketball scores given

The Holton eighth grade boys basketball team had a Big Seven League leading 5-0 record through its first games, it was reported, defeating Jeff West 38-25, Nemaha Central 43-26, Riverside 40-21, Royal Valley 40-17 and Sabetha 47-13.

The Holton seventh grade boys posted a 3-2 record through their first six games beating Jeff West 18-15, falling to Nemaha Central 40-12, beating Riverside 43-0, beating Royal Valley 22-13 and falling to Sabetha 31-16.

The Royal Valley eighth grade boys basketball team was 2-2 through its first four games falling to Hiawatha 39-27, falling to Holton 40-17, beating Perry-Lecompton in overtime 36-33 and beating Sabetha 37-24.

The Royal Valley seventh grade boys basketball team was 1-3 through its first four games falling to Hiawatha 26-17, falling to Holton 22-13, beating Perry-Lecompton 26-19 and falling to Sabetha 46-14.