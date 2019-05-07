Mary Broxterman at the All-Star Game 2019

Recent Royal Valley High School graduate Mary Broxterman scored seven points and had eight rebounds as a member of the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association girls all-star Blue team, which fell 76-65 to the White team recently at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena in Salina.

Kyle Porter, who coached Broxterman and the rest of the RV Lady Panthers to a state Class 3A championship earlier this year, coached the Blue team alongside Kevin Bordewick of Washburn Rural and Kody Kasselman of Garden Plain.

During the game, the White team led 33-29 at the half and led by as many as 19 points, 56-37, during the second half.

Broxterman had two field goals during the game and made three of four free throws to help her team. She also had eight rebounds and two assists.

Broxterman, who was a successful three-sport athlete at RVHS, will play volleyball at Cloud County Community College this fall. She is the daughter of Steve and Cindy Broxterman of Hoyt.

The top scorer for the Blue team was Hanover guard Macy Deobele, who had 20 points.

The White team was led by Kia Wilson of Manhattan and Emilee Ebert of Frankfort, who had 14 points each. Ebert, who also had eight rebounds and four assists, will play for the Kansas State University women’s basketball team this coming season.

Big Seven League player Jacy Dalinghaus, a post from Nemaha Central, was a member of the White team. Dalinghaus scored five points during the game and had two assists.

Dalinghaus will play basketball at Cloud County Community College, it was reported.

This spring, Porter was named the new head coach of the Hays High School girls basketball team. He was the head coach of the RV Panthers for two seasons.