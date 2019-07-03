Lucas Lovvorn Baker University

Baker University junior Lucas Lovvorn became Baker University Wrestling team’s first-ever two-time National Champion as he defeated Lucius Van Rensberg of Life University (Ga.) by sudden victory, 8-6, in the 174-pound national championship match at Des Moines, Iowa over the weekend.

Along with his first championship in 2018, Lovvorn is now one of four Baker wrestlers to win a national title, it was reported.

Lovvorn, who was also named an All-American wrestler this season, finished the season with a perfect 38-0 record, and was recognized as the NAIA-NWCA (National Association of Intercollegiate Atheltics-National Collegiate Wrestling Association) Wrestler of the Year at the conclusion of the weekend event.

Lovvorn entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in his bracket and rolled to the semifinals on the first day, posting a 3-0 record. He punched his ticket to the finals with a 4-0 victory over No. 5 Lawton Benna of Grand View, before edging Van Rensberg in a thrilling championship match, 8-6.

“I have never had a wrestler make it a whole season undefeated,’’ said Baker head coach Cody Garcia “It’s so impressive to be that consistent all year long, and I think the championship match was a great example of finding ways to win. The good wrestlers find a way to get it done no matter the stakes, and Lucas is special. We are blessed to be a part of his journey.’’

The Baker Wildcats garnered two other NAIA All-Americans, as David Dow recorded his highest ever finish in the 197-pound bracket at fouth place, and Jacob Smith (184-pounds), who also recorded his best finish at the championships with a fifth place finish.

As a team, Baker finished in ninth place with 52.5 points. Grand View won its eighth-straight NAIA National Championship as a team and fellow Heart of America Athletic Conference teams Missouri Valley placed 14th followed by Graceland, finishing 8th. This marked the Wildcats’ highest finish at the championships since 2016, when they placed sixth.

A 2015 graduate of Holton High School, Lucas is the son of Mike and Kim Lovvorn.