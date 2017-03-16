Liftathon at Holton High School

Holton High School hosted its annual lift-a-thon Monday evening to give students the chance to demonstrate their work progress in the strength and conditioning classes offered.

During the course of the lift-a-thon, Casi VanAusdall set a new school record in the women’s bench event. VanAusdall lifted 170 pounds breaking the record first set in 1999 by Christie Clark and duplicated in 2009 by Stephanie Cannon.

Alex Clark took second in the women’s bench with a lift of 135 pounds. Taylor Stevens claimed third place (120 pounds) and Carly Raney took fourth (120 pounds). Annalyss Phillips and Emma Wittmer tied for fifth place (110 pounds).

---

VanAusdall also won the women’s clean event this year, lifting 175 pounds – just five pounds shy of the 180-pound school record in the event set in 2009 by Maggie Schuetz and duplicated in 2011 by Carlene McManigal, a teacher and coach in the district now.

Courtney Boswell took second in the women’s clean lift event this year (155 pounds), Annalyss Phillips was third (145 pounds) and Alex Clark was fourth (140 pounds). Maleah Price, Kinleigh Rhodd and Emma Wittmer all tied for fifth place (130 pounds).

---

In the men’s light weight bench for those up to 155 pounds, Jayger Carson took first (240 pounds), Mason Strader second (225 pounds), Carson Meerpohl third (225 pounds), Coulter Bisel fourth (220 pounds) and Killian O’Connar fifth (185 pounds).

The school record in this event, 275 pounds, was set in 2013 by Lane Lassiter.

---

In the men’s light weight clean for those up to 155 pounds, Jayger Carson took first this year (235 pounds), Carson Meerpohl second (225), Brady Mulroy third (220), Mason Strader fourth (205) and Coulter Rodd fifth (195).

The school record in this event, 280 pounds, was set by Ethan Holaday in 2013.

---

In the men’s middle weight bench for those up to 185 pounds, Tyler Price took first place this year (300 pounds), Parker Zeller was second (290 pounds), Spencer Baum third (285), Ian McAsey fourth (250) and Dylan Aeschliman fifth (235).

The school record in this event, 315 pounds, was set by Drake Ewing in 2012.

---

In the men’s middle weight clean for those up to 185 pounds, Parker Zeller took first place this year (315 pounds), while Tyler Price took second (275), Spencer Baum third (275), Dylan Aeschliman fourth (240) and Richard Aguirre fifth (230).

The school record in this event (325) was set by Damian Brackenbury in 2004.

---

In the men’s heavy weight bench event for those over 185 pounds, Tel Wittmer took first place this year (320 pounds), Brandon Lehnherr second (260), Martin Jackson third (235), Clay Baumgartner fourth (225) and Creighton Baxter fifth (195).

The school record in this event, 370 pounds, was set by Drake Ewing in 2014.

---

In the men’s heavy weight clean for those over 185 pounds, Tel Wittmer took first place (300), Jackson Martin second (260), Brandon Lehnherr third (255), Andrew Harrison fourth (250) and Clay Baumgartner fifth (230).

The school record in this event, 350 pounds, was set by Chris Luker in 2007.