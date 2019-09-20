Lady Cobras Volleyball

Jackson Heights High School’s Lady Cobra varsity volleyball team continued its winning ways in recent days with a three-game sweep on Thursday at a Doniphan West-hosted quadrangular and a sweeping win at the Frankfort Tournament on Satur­day

The Lady Cobras — now at 4-1 in the Northeast Kansas League and 13-1 overall — are “off to a good start this season,” Head Coach Denise Vi­socsky said on Friday, after the team finished straight-set wins over Doniphan West, Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Atchison at Thurs­day’s quad at Highland.

“We are hoping to be able to make a push all the way through the season and have the opportunity to make it to state,” Coach Visocsky said.

On Thursday, the Lady Cobras made quick work of host team Doniphan West, 25-3 and 25-14 on the strength of “great” serving from senior Abby Brey and tough play from senior Kylie Dohl.

“This was the easiest game of the night for us,” Visocsky said of the opening win. “We really tried to work on not letting our guard down throughout the match. We have let it down against teams before, so we tried to focus on that.”

Next, the Lady Cobras emerged from their second meeting with MH-MA with a 25-16, 25-12 win, led again by Dohl in the kill department. With the win, Jackson Heights is now 2-0 against the Ravens on the season.

“We knew what to expect against them and who their key players were,” Visocsky said. “We were able to get some great net play against them. (Sophomore) McKenzie McMahon also had some great key hits, so it is really nice to see her have a breakout night.”

In the nightcap, Visocsky said she expected a tough game against Atchison, and despite winning against them in 25-17 and 25-21 sets, she noted the second set — which saw the Lady Cobras down 3-12 at one point — was the tough spot that evening.

“When we started the first set against them, we were able to find the open areas and take advantage of it,” she said. “In the second set against them, they came out really hitting and we struggled against that. But we were able to make some changes in our defense. We were able to start playing better to get the win.”

Visocsky said her hitters “stepped up” and found the “open areas” against Atchison to get the win, cit­ing the work of Brey, Dohl and ju­niors Amaya Marlatt and Sarah Mar­shall.

On Saturday, the Cobras headed to Frankfort for the annual Frankfort Tournament, hopeful to repeat the first-place finish they accomplished at the tournament last year, which they did, posting wins over five dif­ferent teams.

“Jackson Heights has done good every year that we have gone to that tournament, and we’re hoping to continue that this year,” Visocsky said prior to the tournament.

The Lady Cobras opened the day with a 25-17, 25-14 win over Wash­ington County and a 25-10, 25-17 win over Wetmore. They kept the momentum going with a 25-10, 25-16 win over Doniphan West and a 25-16, 25-12 win over Onaga before heading into the final match with host Frankfort.

The host team took the first set of the final match, 15-25, but the Lady Cobras were able to rebound and get the next two sets, 25-10 and 25-15 for the tournament title.

Wetmore finished fifth overall in the tournament with a 2-3 record, it was reported. In addition to the loss to the Lady Cobras, the Lady Cardinals were also defeated by Doniphan West (25-15, 23-25, 23-25) and Frankfort (28-26, 15-25, 11-25) but beat Onaga (25-10, 25-15) and Washington County (25-13, 25-16).

Frankfort finished second in the tournament with a 4-1 record, their only defeat at the hands of the Lady Cobras. Washington County finished third, Doniphan West fourth and Onaga sixth.

Tomorrow, the Lady Cobras will travel to Horton for a Northeast Kan­sas League triangular that will also feature Jefferson County North.