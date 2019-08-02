Home / Sports / KWCA Weekly Rankings Jan. 29, 2019

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) released its weekly rankings as of Jan. 29, 2019.

Here are the individual rankings for Class 4A.

Class 4A

Individual Rankings for Holton

132 pound weight class

1. Junior Justus McDaniel, Scott City 2. Senior Adam Whitson, Buhler 3. Junior Kolby Roush, Holton 4. Junior Logan McDonald 5. Senior Ethan Totty, Burlington 6. Junior Drake Hill, Winfield.

182 pound weight class

1. Senior Owen Braungardt, Winfield 2. Sophomore Konnor Tannahill, Holton 3. Sophomore Brayden Dillow, Chanute 4. Senior Tucker Mace, Ottawa 5. Senior Dominic Sutton, Anderson County 6. Junior Mikey Stribling, Paola.

