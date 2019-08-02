KWCA Top Teams 6A-321A 1/29/2019

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) released its weekly top 10 teams in Classes 6A-321A as of Jan. 29, 2019.

Here are the top 10 teams in Classes 6A-321A.

Class 6A

1. Derby 2. Manhattan 3. Garden City 4. Washburn Rural 5. Mill Valley 6. Haysville-Campus 7. Dodge City 8. Lawrence Free State 9. Olathe South 10. Olathe North.

Class 5A

1. Goddard 2. Arkansas City 3. Maize 4. Blue Valley Southwest 5. Bonner Springs 6. St. Thomas Aquinas 7. Great Bend 8. Newton 9. Salina Central 10. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

Class 4A

1. Scott City 2. Winfield 3. Chanute 4. Marysville 5. Tonganoxie 6. Burlington 7. Rose Hill 8. Pratt 9. Prairie View 10. Abilene.

Class 321A

1. Colby 2. Eureka 3. Norton 4. Hoxie 5. Plainville 6. Sabetha 7. Rossville 8. Riley County 9. Minneapolis 10. Smith Center.