KWCA Top Teams 6A-321A 1/29/2019

Fri, 02/08/2019

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) released its weekly top 10 teams in Classes 6A-321A as of Jan. 29, 2019.



Class 6A

1. Derby 2. Manhattan 3. Garden City 4. Washburn Rural 5. Mill Valley 6. Haysville-Campus 7. Dodge City 8. Lawrence Free State 9. Olathe South 10. Olathe North.

Class 5A

1. Goddard 2. Arkansas City 3. Maize 4. Blue Valley Southwest 5. Bonner Springs 6. St. Thomas Aquinas 7. Great Bend 8. Newton 9. Salina Central 10. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

Class 4A

1. Scott City 2. Winfield 3. Chanute 4. Marysville 5. Tonganoxie 6. Burlington 7. Rose Hill 8. Pratt 9. Prairie View 10. Abilene.

Class 321A

1. Colby 2. Eureka 3. Norton 4. Hoxie 5. Plainville 6. Sabetha 7. Rossville 8. Riley County 9. Minneapolis 10. Smith Center.

 

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Previous issues
