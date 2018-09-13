KVA Week 1 Rankings

The Kansas Volleyball Association has announced the 2018 Week 1 Prep Girls Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, Sept. 3. Classifications are estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and the new classification format for 2018-19. The actual classifications for 2018-19 will be released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley North 3-0 (1) 2. Blue Valley 3-0 (7) 3. Olathe Northwest 1-1 (2)4. Blue Valley West 1-1 (6) 5. Washburn Rural 4-1 (3) 6. Lawrence 1-0 (9)7. Garden City 4-1 (10) 8. Mill Valley 2-1 (NR) 9. Topeka 4-0 (NR) 10. Gardner-Edgerton 1-2 (5)

Class 5A

1. St. James Academy 3-0 (1) 2. Lansing 5-0 (3) 3. De Soto 4-2 (4) 4. Newton 8-0 (NR)5. Bishop Carroll 0-0 (5) 6. Maize South 7-1 (8) 7. McPherson 6-2 (10) 8. Valley Center 6-2 (NR) 9. Hays 0-0 (9)10. Andover 7-1 (NR)

Class 4A

1. Topeka-Hayden 4-1 (2) 2. Buhler 6-1 (NR) 3. Louisburg 2-2 (3) 4. Ulysses 6-0 (9)5. Andale 5-2 (4) 6. Bishop Miege 1-1 (NR) 7. Rose Hill 1-1 (1) 8. Chanute 8-0 (NR) 9. Independence 3-0 (10) 10. Circle 2-0 (7)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 13-0 (3) 2. Nemaha Central 6-2 (1) 3. Beloit 2-0 (5) 4. Pratt 10-1 (NR) 5. Hesston 8-2 (6) 6. Silver Lake 4-1 (8) 7. Perry-Lecompton 7-1 (NR) 8. Halstead 6-2 (NR) 9. Wellsville 5-0 (NR) 10. Burlington 5-2 (2)

Class 2A

1. Garden Plain 2-0 (6) 2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 2-0 (3) 3. St. Marys 2-0 (8) 4. Sedgwick 6-1 (9) 5. Bishop Seabury 7-2 (NR) 6. Heritage Christian 3-3 (1) 7. Maranatha Christian 5-0 (NR) 8. Smith Center 2-1 (2) 9. Ness City 4-0 (NR) 10. Meade 2-1 (4)

Class 1A

1. Centralia 7-0 (1) 2. South Central 8-0 (9) 3. Sylvan-Lucas 2-0 (2) 4. Goessel 2-0 (3) 5. Solomon 7-0 (NR) 6. Thunder Ridge 4-0 (6) 7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 2-0 (7) 8. Spearville 3-0 (NR) 9. Central Plains 3-0 (NR) 10. Otis-Bison 6-1 (NR)

