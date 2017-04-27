The University of Kansas held its annual KU Relays for high school athletes last Friday at Lawrence, it was reported.

Lucas Broxterman of Royal Valley placed eighth place in the high jump with a jump of 6’2”. The winning height was 6’8”.

Mason Strader of Holton placed 18th place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.11. The winning time was 1:54.20.

Here’s the high school results from the KU Relays.

Boys

High jump — 1. Benninghoff, Rogers (Ark.), 6-8; 2. Hoffer, Shawnee Heights, 6-8; 3. Hoover, Washington County, 6-4; 4. Newman, Topeka High, 6-4; 8. Broxterman, Royal Valley, 6-2; T9. Haug, Manhattan, 6-2; Triple jump — 1. Glaywulu, Park Hill (Mo.), 50-2.5; 16. Morstorf, Seaman, 42-5.25; 22. Jones, Seaman, 40-4.25.

Discus — 1. Glynn, Onalaska (Wisc.), 202-5; 13. Kier, Washington County, 143-5.

Four-mile relay — 1. Aquinas, 18:10.39; 17. Free State, 19:35.26.

3,200 meter run — 1. Adams, Kearney (Mo.), 9:13.21; 9. Schmidt, Hayden, 9:35.03; 23. Schroeder, Manhattan, 10:01.57.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Green, Aquinas, 38.19; 4. McCann, Seaman, 39.96; 27. Lierz, Hiawatha, 42.18; 29. East, Emporia, 42.45; 31. Hess, Washburn Rural, 42.64; Distance medley relay — 1. Blue Springs (Mo.), 10:32.63; 14. Seaman, 11:09.93; 20. Washburn Rural, 11:17.92.

800-meter run — 1. True, Olpe, 1:54.20; 8. Burkert, Olpe, 1:58.48; 18. Strader, Holton, 2:01.11; 19. Henderson, Shawnee Heights, 2:01.15; 22. Flanders, Washburn Rural, 2:01.52.

Girls

Javelin — 1. Sanders, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo, 145-10; 4. Kurtz, Baldwin, 1341; 5. Swift, Chase County, 134-0; 12. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 119-5; 14. Dannels, Madison, 116-9; 17. Conway, Shawnee Heights, 115-0; 19. Nelson, Rock Creek, 112-7; 20. Wiebe, Free State, 110-0; 21. Smith, Emporia, 107-4; 25. Anglin, Lawrence, 97-1.

Pole vault — 1. Bryant, Columbia (Mo.) Independent, 12-0.

Triple jump — 1. Jose, Liberty (Mo.) North, 38-3.25; 2. Smith, Valley Heights, 37-11.5; 5. Murdie, Jefferson West, 37-6.5; 12. Childress, Free State, 34-5.75; 13. Vogts, Olpe, 34-5; 14. Folks, Perry-Lecompton, 34-4.75; T19. Forrester, Rock Creek and Fallon, Washburn Rural, 33-5.75; 24. Saunders, Valley Heights, 32-9.75; 29. Bond, Mission Valley, 31-4.

Discus — 1. Kelby, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West, 155-3; 6. Haley, Washburn Rural, 123-2; 7. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 121-5; 13. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 117-10.

Four-mile relay — 1. Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West, 21:34.77; 3. Manhattan, 21:43.75; 3,200 — 1. Logue, Girard, 10:09.97; 3. Venters, Free State, 10:61.61; 17. Cordes, Free State, 11:23.48; 300 hurdles — 1. Hirsbrunner, Monroe (Wisc.), 43.77; 7. Ogle, Baldwin, 47.13; 16. Schultz, Wabaunsee, 48.37; 20. Hatesohl, BV-Randolph, 48.58; 35. Schmid, Emporia, 50.26; Distance medley relay — 1. Bentonville (Ark.), 12:27.31; 18. Washburn Rural, 13:28.29; 22. Silver Lake, 14:46.21.

800 — 1. Klocek, Green Mountain (Colo.), 2:13.03; 8. Seratte, Lawrence, 2:18.62; 22.Beiter, Baldwin, 2:24.70; 26. Stewart, Lawrence, 2:26.05; 30. Zenger, Free State, 2:27.52.