KSU Team Captains

Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder has announced that Dalton Risner and Alex Delton will serve as captains for the 2018 season, while Colby Moore will be an honorary special teams captain and Kendall Adams, Duke Shelley, Trey Dishon (of Horton), Reggie Walker, Skylar Thompson and Alex Barnes will be co-captains.



Risner is a captain for a third-straight season, joined only by Brooks Barta (1990-92), Mark Simoneau (1997-99), Collin Klein (2010-12) and B.J. Finney (2012-14) to hold that distinction. The remaining captains and co-captains were elected to those leadership positions for the first time in their careers.



A product of Wiggins, Colorado, Risner is coming off an All-American season when he was named to the first team by Pro Football Focus and the second team by CBSSports.com. A career 38-game starter – including his last 25 at right tackle – Risner led the Wildcats to a tie for third place in school history in rushing yards per carry (4.98) last season, while they finished seventh in program history with 2,584 total rushing yards.



Delton, a native of Hays, Kansas, played in seven games in 2017 with four starts, throwing for 637 yards and three touchdowns on 49-of-85 aim, while rushing for 500 yards on 100 carries with eight scores. He came off the bench in the Cactus Bowl to rush for a K-State bowl record 158 yards and three scores en route to Offensive MVP accolades.



Moore, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship following the 2017 season, has been a valuable member of all special teams units throughout his career. He played in every game as a junior, tying for team-high honors with six tackles on kickoff coverage. A native of Argyle, Texas, Moore is a two-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer.



K-State hosts South Dakota on Saturday, September 1, inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 6:10 p.m., and will be televised globally on ESPN3. The Wildcats then host SEC foe Mississippi State at 11 a.m., on September 8, in a game televised on ESPN, while they wrap up non-conference play on September 15, by hosting UTSA at 3 p.m., on FSN.



K-State begins Big 12 play on the road for the 18th time in the 23-year history of the Big 12 and the second time in the last three years at West Virginia when the Wildcats travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, on September 22. The Wildcats’ Big 12 home opener comes against Texas on September 29.



