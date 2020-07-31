KSHSAA Fall Sports 2020

F all sports in Kansas public schools will go on as planned, the Kansas State High School Activities Association board decided Tuesday.

Fall sports practices will start Aug. 17, as originally scheduled, it was reported.

The KSHSAA board voted down a proposal on a 5-4 vote Tuesday that would have pushed back high school football games until after Sept. 8.

The Sept. 8 start date also would have applied to volleyball, boys soccer, and gymnastics. The proposal also would have limited the football season to eight games.

Competitions will all go on according to the KSHSAA handbook, it was reported.

The physical and psychosocial benefits of education-based activity participation are numerous, KSHSAA stated in a news release. Students who participate in school activities learn life skills and lessons in an environment that cannot be duplicated. The academic achievements, social and leadership skills, as well as overall mental health are known to be greatly enhanced in students who participate in a school activity compared to those who do not.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in thousands of Kansas students missing out on these life- shaping educational experiences over the past several months, KSHSAA said in its news release. The risk of coronavirus transmission will still be present to some degree as school activities begin. Students and their families, along with school personnel must recognize these risks and implement best practices to reasonably mitigate these risks.

Participation in school activities is voluntary, KSHSAA said, and every individual will need to evaluate the risk versus the benefits of activity participation.

Those immunocompromised students and staff, or those who live with family members with elevated health concerns, should evaluate associated risks of participation and may choose not to participate.

The primary means of coronavirus transmission is through respiratory droplets. Risk mitigation strategies should be aimed at reducing the likelihood of a person’s respiratory droplets coming into contact with another person, KSHSAA said. Every school and every activity are different. Certain mitigation strategies may be feasible in one school or for one activity, but not another.

It is recommended all schools identify a team to design, implement and oversee an infection risk mitigation strategy for their co-curricular activity program which may also include contact tracing strategies.

KSHSAA recommendations:

*Social distancing (6’) when possible.

*Masks/face coverings should be worn at all times by all personnel, including students, except when students are directly participating in the activity. Wearing a mask should never be discouraged unless it poses a safety risk.

*Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or cough/sneeze into your elbow.

*Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol.